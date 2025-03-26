24 hours in pictures, 26 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A person walks up a staircase with the Leipzig Book Fair logo one day ahead of the Leipzig Book Fair, in Leipzig, Germany, 26 March 2025. Around 3000 exhibitors and 250,000 visitors are expected to attend the fair, which will run from 27 to 30 March. This year’s guest of honor is Norway. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER