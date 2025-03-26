24 hours in pictures, 26 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A person walks up a staircase with the Leipzig Book Fair logo one day ahead of the Leipzig Book Fair, in Leipzig, Germany, 26 March 2025. Around 3000 exhibitors and 250,000 visitors are expected to attend the fair, which will run from 27 to 30 March. This year’s guest of honor is Norway. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Teargas is fired by police during a fishermen protest against the Fractionation Law in Valparaiso, Chile on March 26, 2025. About 100 fishermen clashed with police in the Chilean port of Valparaiso to demand the passage of a law increasing the catch percentage allowed for artisanal fishing. (Photo by CRISTOBAL BASAURE / AFP)
Community Group Firefighters Association members clear a fallen tree from Kastaiing Street in Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, 26 March 2025, after a heavy storm in the area. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Jonathan Olakunle Olanlokun, known as the Nigerian Spiderman, stands next to a plastic recycling station at a street market in Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria, 25 March 2025. Olanlokun, an advocate for sustainable development and environmental activism, wears a Spiderman costume and takes the initiative to clean up waste and garbage in his hometown of Osogbo, aiming to raise public awareness of environmental issues. Picture: EPA-EFE/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE
Protesters hold placards as they demonstrate against disability and welfare cuts on the sidelines of the Spring Statement in London, Britain, 26 March 2025. The Spring Statement is a speech by the Chancellor of the Exchequer to Parliament on a series of economic announcements. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
General views of Westdene Dam, 26 March 2025, ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Westdene bus crash that claimed the lives of 42 children. On 27 March 1985 the driver of a double-decker bus, 41-year-old Willem Horne, lost control of the vehicle and crashed through barriers into the Westdene Dam. The bus had 72 occupants, 42 of which drowned inside the submerged bus. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A memorial is seen at Westdene Dam, 26 March 2025, ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Westdene bus crash that claimed the lives of 42 children. On 27 March 1985 the driver of a double-decker bus, 41-year-old Willem Horne, lost control of the vehicle and crashed through barriers into the Westdene Dam. The bus had 72 occupants, 42 of which drowned inside the submerged bus. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Ukrainian prisoners of war from the ‘Azov’ battalion, sit in the defendant’s cage during a hearing in the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, 26 March 2025. The court issued guilty verdicts to members of the Ukrainian Azov brigade, a group designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia. The defendants were sentenced to imprisonment in a penal colony for a term of 13 to 23 years. In-person verdicts were issued to 12 defendants, and 11 defendants were sentenced in absentia. Eight of the convicted were women. The criminal case against one defendant was closed due to his death. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER
A general view of the Nelson Mandela Bridge taken from a rooftop in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by WIKUS DE WET / AFP)
Palestinians gather to protest against the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, in Gaza City, 26 March 2025. More than 50,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) EA-18G Growler fires flares during a display at the Australian International Airshow in Avalon on March 26, 2025. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
Kashmiri Shiite Muslims attend recitation classes of the holy Koran during the fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 26 March 2025. Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan by praying at night and abstaining from food and drink between sunrise and sunset. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) frigate JS Noshiro (FFM-3) docks at a naval base in Subic, Zambales province, Philippines, 26 March 2025. JS Noshiro is in the Philippines for a three-day goodwill visit. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
A man stands under cherry blossoms in the gardens of the Reggia of Venaria Reale near Turin on March 26, 2025. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)
Hindu devotees walk to pray as they bring offerings during the Melasti ceremony prayer at a beach in Denpasar on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on March 26, 2025. Melasti is a purification festival which is held several days before “Nyepi”, the day of silence, when Hindu devotees are not allowed to work, travel or take part in any indulgence. (Photo by Sonny TUMBELAKA / AFP)
A bell is seen broken at the remains of the bell pavilion at Goun Temple in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea, on 26 March 2025, after it was engulfed by a wildfire the previous day. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP
Fans of Bolivia reacts during a CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier soccer match between Bolivia and Uruguay at the El Alto stadium in El Alto city, Bolivia, 25 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Luis Gandarillas
University students stage a blockade of the Brankova street bridge in Belgrade, Serbia, 26 March 2025. The students staged the protest, demanding accountability after fifteen people lost their lives in the collapse of the Novi Sad Railway Station canopy on 01 November 2024. The station building, which had been renovated and reopened on 05 July 2024, was undergoing further renovations shortly before the collapse. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (L) hug after witnessing a signing ceremony at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, 26 March 2025. Wong is on an official visit to Vietnam from 25 to 26 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
