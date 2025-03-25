24 hours in pictures, 25 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Reader of The Citizen and wildlife photographer Trevor Barnett captured this incredible photograph of a Malachite Kingfisher at the Royal Joburg golfcourse last week. The Malachite Kingfisher’s diet consists of frogs, insect larvae, insects, prawns, crabs, and fish and is mostly found near freshwater streams, rivers, dams, lakes, swamps, marshes, estuaries, and mangrove forests. Picture: Trevor Barnett

Akani Simbine, right, and Prudence Sekgodiso on arrival during the South Africa team arrival press conference at International Arrivals, OR Tambo Airport on March 25, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images) A student throws a molotov cocktail at riot police during a protest against a revision to the armed forces law in Surabaya on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Juni KRISWANTO / AFP) Elon Musk looks on during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) A UNITREE G1 humanoid robot shakes hands with children at the Second Experimental Kindergarten in Yantai High-tech Zone, East China’s Shandong province on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Tang Ke / CFoto / CFOTO via AFP) Rescue workers walk past a sinkhole outside a plant shop on a road in Seoul on March 25, 2025. One person has been killed after a massive sinkhole opened up in Seoul, the fire department said, with harrowing video footage showing the moment his vehicle was swallowed by the hole. The vast hole opened up at an intersection in the southeast of the South Korean capital during the evening rush hour around 6:30 pm (0900 GMT) on March 24. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) To celebrate Human Rights Day last week, SPARK Randpark Ridge scholars and staff donned the national colours and came together to form the South African flag on their sports fields. The ‘flag’ is made up of scholars from Grade R to Grade 7, each Grade was tasked with wearing a specific colour from the SA flag. Picture supplied A helicopter flies after dropping water as they prepare for the possibility of a wildfire advancing towards Gounsa Temple in Uiseong on March 25, 2025. Deadly wildfires in South Korea worsened overnight, officials said on March 25, as dry, windy weather hampers efforts to contain one of the country’s worst-ever fire outbreaks. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP) Houses burn in a village in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea, on 24 March 2025 (issued 25 March 2025), after being engulfed by a wildfire fueled by strong winds that hit the region for the third consecutive day. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP A person holds an umbrella while walking across a street as it rains in the Manhattan borough of New York City on March 24, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) The ship “Pacific World” is under repair at the ship maintenance enterprise dock on Xiaogan Island, Putuo District, Zhoushan city, Zhejiang province, China on March 25, 2025. (Photo by Zou Xunyong / CFoto / CFOTO via AFP) Graduating students take a photo after attending their Diploma Ceremony at Kyushu University in Fukuoka City on March 25, 2025. (Photo by Fumito Saeki / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP) Balinese Hindu people take part in a cleansing ceremony called ‘Melasti’, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 25 March 2025. Melasti is a purification ritual where Balinese Hindus cleanse themselves and their sacred objects in the ocean to purify and renew spiritually, symbolizing the washing away of impurities and starting anew. It typically precedes Nyepi, the Day of Silence, marking the Balinese New Year. Balinese will celebrate Nyepi Day on 29 March 2025, during which Hindus on the island of Bali are not allowed to travel, work, light lamps, cook, or do any other activities. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI A member of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) participates in a protest against the union government condemning the rise in unemployment, in New Delhi on March 25, 2025. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) Tim Wancsucha, deputy park director of the Prince Pückler Museum Foundation (SFPM), plants spring flowers in the Venus bed in front of Branitz Palace. On the same day, the Foundation’s gardeners planted more than 4,300 spring plants in the beds in the Branitz Pleasure Ground. This year, a blue ribbon of light and deep blue flowers winds its way around the entire Branitz Palace. In addition to pansies and forget-me-nots, bulbs of hyacinths, daffodils, tulips and imperial crowns complement the decorative beds around the castle. The park in Branitz, composed with great sensitivity by Hermann Fürst von Pückler-Muskau, is considered to be the last of the great German landscape gardens. (Photo: Patrick Pleul / AFP) A model presents a creation of designer Maggie Ma at the China Fashion Week 2025 in Beijing, China, 24 March 2025. China Fashion Week 2025 runs from 20 to 28 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES An E/A-18G Growler fighter jet on display during the Avalon Australian International Airshow at Avalon Airport, Geelong, Australia, 25 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS A man holds up a national flag during a demonstration on the Day of Memory for Truth and Justice in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 24 March 2025. Human rights organizations, unions, political parties, and citizens gathered around Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires to commemorate the 49th anniversary of the National Day of Memory for Truth and Justice. Picture: EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 24 March 2025