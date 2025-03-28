PICTURES: ABSA Cape Epic a true endurance test

This year's Absa Cape Epic mountain bike race which saw 600 teams tackle 603km with 16 500m of climbing over eight days, ended last Sunday.

United States rider from Team Outride | Toyota | Songo, Keegan Swenson, after stage 6. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE

The race includes UCI pro riders and amateurs and is considered by many to be the ‘Tour de France’ of mountain biking. Photographer Kim Ludbrook documented this year’s race. The elite UCI men race after Stage 4 of the ABSA Cape Epic Mountain Bike race over 80km from Paarl to Paarl, South Africa, 20 March 2025. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE Belgium’s Wout Alleman from Buff Megamo 1 recovers after Stage 4. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE Race leader, Switzerland’s Filippo Colombo takes a ice bath after Stage 4. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE The Cech Republic’s Martin Stosek of Buff Megamo 1 recovers after Stage 4. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE The elite UCI men race during Stage 4. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE A rider relaxes in the rider chill area after Stage 4. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE Switzerland’s Nino Schurter wheelies his bike as he races through a river with the lead men’s UCI professional riders after during Stage 5. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE Team Imbuko ChemChamp A rider Tristan Nortje from South Africa shares his emotions after winning stage 6. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE Elite Women’s racers from team Efficient Infiniti SCB SRAM, Vera Looser from Namibia (L) and team mate Alexis Skarda (R) from the United States after stage 6 in Cape Town. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE Competitiors in action during stage 6. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE The elite UCI men race from the start line during the final stage 7 in Cape Town. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE PICTURES: Runners brave Joburg rain to run for gender equality