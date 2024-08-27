24 hours in pictures, 27 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

People pass by the bust sculpture of Jesus Christ, a part of a giant sculpture, by Armenian sculptor Armen Samvelyane, which will have a height of 33 meters at a workshop in Yerevan on August 26, 2024. The statue of Jesus Christ is to be erected on Mount Hatis, some 30km from Yerevan, from where it will be visible, said the sculptor, who has been working on the project for two years. (Photo by KAREN MINASYAN / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring the site of the rocket strike in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Ugandan police officers arrest an environmental activist taking part in a protest against the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project, the Springboks during the 2024 Rugby Championship Springboks training at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg and a female-led roadblock event as part of the Public Safety Women’s Month Celebrations. A handout photo made available by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration shows a damaged car at the site of the rocket strike in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, 27 August 2024, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. At least two people died and five others were injured during the overnight rocket strike at a hotel building in Kryvyi Rih according to a State Emergency Service report. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Ugandan police officers arrest an environmental activist taking part in a protest against the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project (EACOP) in Kampala on August 26, 2024. Ugandan police arrested 21 environmentalists in the capital Kampala on August 26, 2024 as they protested a controversial multi-billion-dollar oil development scheme, their lawyer said. The East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project (EACOP), headed by French oil giant TotalEnergies, involves drilling for oil in Uganda and sending the crude to Tanzania for export. (Photo by BADRU KATUMBA / AFP) Spectators wear bucket hats with images of top players while watching a match during the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 26 August 2024. The US Open tournament runs from 26 August through 08 September. Picture: EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL Bongi Mbonambi of the Springboks during the 2024 Rugby Championship Springboks Training at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg on the 27th of August 2024. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix ‘Mozos’ or bull-runners take part in the first bull run at San Sebastian de los Reyes in Madrid, Spain, 26 August 2024. The fiestas at San Sebastian de los Reyes are known as ‘Pamplona Chica’ (little Pamplona) and are held every year in August. Picture: EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez A Palestinian boy inspects the damage the morning after an Israeli air strike in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on August 27, 2024. – Israel said it carried out an air strike on August 26, on the occupied West Bank that the Palestinian Authority reported killed five people. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP) A first-year student plays games in the Oosterpark during Intreeweek, the introduction week for the new batch of undergraduate students at the University of Amsterdam (UvA), Amsterdam, Netherlands, 26 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN An amputee sits next to prosthetic limbs at a rehabilitation centre in Jordan’s King Hussein Medical Center in Amman, which also deployed two Mobile Amputee Support Units (MASU) to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza on August 26, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP) Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD), Tanya Maphaha speaks to a motorist at Grasmere Toll Plaza in Johannesburg, 27 August 2024, during the female-led roadblock event as part of the Public Safety Women’s Month Celebrations. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A zip Line overlooking the view of the old city of Jerusalem, 26 August 2024. According to the City of David organizers, the 731 meter Zip Linie is the longest in the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN An archaeologist from the Israeli Antiquities Authority works at the excavation site of 1700 years old ancient vaulted tombs with wall paintings from the Roman period found in the city of Ashkelon, southern Israel, 27 August 2024. According to Israel Antiquities Authority researchers, the two 1700 years old Roman period vaulted ancient tombs featuring murals of figures from Greek mythology were first discovered by a British expedition in the 1930s. They will be exhibited for the first time after undergoing a months-long preservation procedure. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN Children dressed as Hindu deity Krishna and his consort Radha pose on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami festival, at a temple in Amritsar on August 26, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) Balls are clamped between the spokes of a wheelchair during the training session of Swiss tennis player Nalani Buob prior to the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympics Games, in Paris, France, 26 August 2024. The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place from 28 August through 08 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA A woman with her dog enjoy surfing on inflatable mattress at ‘San Marino’ beach on Rab Island, Croatia, 26 August 2024. Every year, on August 26, International Dog Day is celebrated according to the initiative of Colleen Paige, an activist who wanted to raise awareness of the importance of taking better care of dogs and emphasize how important these noble pets are in human life. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT An Afghan man carries inflatable tubes along a riverside in Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province on August 26, 2024. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 26 August 2024