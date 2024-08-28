24 hours in pictures, 28 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Thousands attend the traditional Tomatina Fiesta in Bunol, Valencia, Spain, 28 August 2024. Every year on the last Wednesday of August, thousands of people visit the small village of Bunol to attend the Tomatina, a battle in which tons of overripe tomatoes are used to throw at each other. Picture: EPA-EFE/Biel Alino

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring Pope Francis waving to the faithful during the weekly General Audience in Saint Peter’s Square, the late summer heat wave in Washington, flooding due to torrential rain, in Masawi, the northern state of Merowe, Sudan, and unemployed youth from Soweto outside the Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero’s office looking for work. Pope Francis waves at the faithful during the weekly General Audience in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 28 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI Dakota Blankenship roller skates in Freedom Plaza, during the late summer heat wave in Washington, DC, USA, 27 August 2024. The temperature is expected to be near 100F in Washington, DC on 28 August with nearly 75 million people under heat alerts in the eastern United States. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW Men work on a make-shift barriers to block floodwater following flooding due to torrential rain, in Masawi, the northern state of Merowe, Sudan, 27 August 2024. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan, at least 30 people have died after the Arba’at Dam, located approximately 38 km northwest of Port Sudan in Sudan’s Red Sea State, was extensively damaged on 25 August due to heavy rains. Some 50,000 people living on the western side of the Dam have been severely affected, according to local authorities. OCHA figures state the floods affecting Sudan since July 2024 had already displaced at least 118,000 people prior to the dam collapse, and 317,000 were already affected across 16 of the 18 Sudanese states. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR Members of the crowd throw tomatoes to the ‘Cipotegato’ during his traditional appearance to announce the start of the fiestas in honor of the patron Saint Atilano in Tarazona, Zaragoza, Spain, 27 August 2024. Every year a man dressed up with a colorful harlequin outfit acts as the ‘Cipotegato’, an antique and traditional character in Tarazona’s history. The fiestas in Tarazona are held from 27 August to 01 September. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAVIER BELVER Unemployed youth from Soweto gather outside the Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero’s office in Braamfontein, 28 August 2024, after marching to his office to deliver their CVs. Morero was recently quoted as saying he would hire foreign nationals to serve in the JMPD. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A handout photo made available by EUNAVFOR Aspides shows flames and smoke rising from the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion following Yemen’s Houthis attacks, in the Red Sea, 25 August 2024 (issued 28 August 2024). The Greek-flagged oil tanker, which has been on fire since 23 August in the Red Sea, following Yemen’s Houthis attacks, is still burning and now appears to be leaking oil, a US Pentagon spokesman said.Yemen’s Houthis have claimed responsibility for a two-small boats and three projectiles attack against the oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea off Yemen on 21 August 2024, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement. Picture: EPA-EFE/EUNAVFOR ASPIDES People read a newspaper in front of closed market stalls after traders called for a shutter-down strike to protest against the inflation in Peshawar, Pakistan, 28 August 2024. Protests against inflated electricity bills have erupted in several cities across Pakistan, with demonstrators torching their monthly bills, and trade leaders and representatives expressing concerns about excessive charges. People struggling to make ends meet have been hit hard by high electricity bills, and the government’s failure to reduce prices and additional taxes is a major issue. Picture: EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB Statues are temporarily removed due to typhoon in Kochi City, Kochi Prefecture, Japan, on April 28, 2024. Very strong typhoon Shanshan, expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds, is approaching Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan and Kyushu island region, in Japan (The Yomiuri Shimbun). (Photo by Makoto Kondou / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP) Italian actor Sveva Alviti poses for photographers at Lido Beach on the eve of the Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 27 August 2024. Sveva Alviti will host the opening and closing ceremony of the 81st Venice International Film Festival that runs from 28 August to 07 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Fabio Frustaci Protesters break police barricade as they attempt to reach the state secretariat to demand the removal of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student at RG Kar Medical College, at Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, India, 27 August 2024. A postgraduate medical student was found dead on 09 August in a seminar room at the hospital, sparking nationwide protests and strikes by medical students and doctors. On 13 August, the High Court of Kolkata ruled that the investigation into the rape and murder of a doctor during her working hours at RG Kar Medical College must be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY Dead fish are seen floating on the sea, at the harbour of Volos, Thessaly, Greece, 26 August 2024 (issued 27 August 2024). The phenomenon of dead fish washed up in the port of Volos, according to experts, does not pose a risk to public health and is not new. It is due to the thousands of tons of water from Karla and the surrounding areas that pour daily through the Xeria stream into the Pagasitiko gulf and carry away thousands of freshwater fish, which, as soon as they come into contact with the sea water, die. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIKOS CHATZIPOLITIS German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) walks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (2-L) during a reception with military honors at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 28 August 2024. Keir Starmer is in Berlin to launch negotiations on a new bilateral treaty, aiming to boost business and trade, deepen defense and security cooperation, and increase joint action on illegal migration, according to the Prime Minister’s Office 10 Downing Street. Palestinians search for survivors under the rubble after an Israeli airstrike destroyed several homes in Khan Yunis camp in the southern Gaza Strip, 27 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD Paralympic Ugandan swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe holds the Paralympic flame at the UNESCO headquarters (Maison de l'UNESCO) in Paris, France, 28 August 2024. The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be held from 28 August to 08 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN