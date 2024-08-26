24 hours in pictures, 26 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A performer in costume takes part in the main parade of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on August 26, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring the Notting Hill Carnival parade, a nighttime missile shooting exercises in Fangshan, Taiwan, the South African Air Force Band performing during the opening of the International Military Music Festival ‘Spasskaya Tower’ in Russia and what remains after a building fire in Jeppestown, Johannesburg. A Taiwanese military M1167 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle armed with US-made TOW 2A missiles fires at a target during the nighttime missile shooting exercises in Fangshan, Pingtung county, Taiwan, 26 August 2024. Taiwan’s military is conducting the Tien Ma Exercises in Pingtung County, where they are testing new TOW missile launch platforms and performing nighttime drills for the first time. The exercises involve firing TOW 2A missiles from M1167 vehicles to check compatibility with TOW 2B launchers, which are equipped with thermal imaging. These drills aim to enhance preparedness against potential Chinese military actions amidst rising tensions. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO People take part in a demonstration in support of the Palestinian people on Toledo Bridge in Madrid, Spain, 25 August 2024. More than 40,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ Members of the South African Air Force Band perform during the opening of the International Military Music Festival ‘Spasskaya Tower’ on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 23 August 2024. The festival runs from 23 August to 01 September 2024. Participants will include groups from Belarus, Venezuela, Guinea, Egypt, China, Thailand, Turkey, and South Africa. Russia will be represented by the orchestras of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Russian National Guard, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the FSB, the FSO, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV Devotees walking in a line carry oil lamps on their heads, shoulders and in their hands at a religious rally during the celebrations of ‘Krishna Janmastami’, the birthday of Hindu god Lord Krishna, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 26 August 2024. Lord Krishna, the eighth of the 10 incarnations of Vishnu (the Preserver of the Universe) is one of Hinduism’s most popular gods. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Judicial Branch workers, judges, and magistrates on an indefinite strike demonstrate in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on August 25, 2024. Judicial Branch workers, judges, and magistrates held a nation-wide protest against a controversial constitutional reform with which the leftist government seeks to have them elected by popular vote. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) Four people died after this building, seen 26 August 2024, caught fire in Jeppestown over the weekend. Injured victims were rushed to nearby health facilities. It is alleged that the fire was caused by illegal connections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen The Italian Navy ship ‘Amerigo Vespucci’ upon its arrival at the port of Tokyo, Japan, 25 August 2024. The historic sailing ship and school of the Italian Navy is in the midst of a world tour that began in Genoa, Italy, in July 2023 and will take the ship to 31 countries and more than 30 ports on five continents. In just over a year, the ship has sailed almost 30,400 miles to Tokyo. In the last leg, which was the longest of the tour, Vespucci sailed to Japan from Honolulu, Hawaii, Usa, covering 3,630 miles. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO LIBRI A crow flies off as a woman walks near a usually crowded beach in Tel Aviv on August 25, 2024, amid cross-border hostilities between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group. Israel launched air strikes into Lebanon on August 25, saying it had thwarted a large-scale Hezbollah attack while the Lebanese group said it had carried out its own raids to avenge a top commander’s killing. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity attend a special prayer to mark the 114th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa at her tomb in the mother house in Kolkata on August 26, 2024. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) A woman trains her dog to catch a frisbee In Karlsruhe, southern Germany, on August 25, 2024. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP) Reenactors dressed in wartime uniforms parade on wartime military vehicles during a reenactment marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from the Germans during World War II, in Paris on August 25, 2024. (Photo by Olympia DE MAISMONT / AFP) General view of the Chinese hospital ship Peace Ark who docked in the Cape Town harbour for a joint national and interdepartmental exercise for humanitarian medical service between People’s Republic of China and Republic of South Africa in Cape Town on August 26, 2024. The excercise is intended to strengthen military and diplomatic ties as well as reinforce humanitarian medical aid skills between the two countries, and will assist local communities with comprehensive medical care. The ship will remain in cape Town till August 28, 2024. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) Dr. Malema Dladhla, a medical doctor with the South African Military Health Service (SAMHC), who also trained in traditional Chinese medicine, poses for a portrait onboard of the Chinese hospital ship Peace Ark who docked in the Cape Town harbour for a joint national and interdepartmental exercise for humanitarian medical service between People’s Republic of China and Republic of South Africa in Cape Town on August 26, 2024. The excercise is intended to strengthen military and diplomatic ties as well as reinforce humanitarian medical aid skills between the two countries, and will assist local communities with comprehensive medical care. The ship will remain in cape Town till August 28, 2024. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) A Chiu Chow opera performer prepares in the backstage of a performance during celebrations of the Hungry Ghost Festival, also known in Hong Kong as Yu Lan Festival, in Hong Kong, China, 25 August 2024. The traditional Chinese belief that the gates of hell open and restless spirits roam the earth during the seventh month in the lunar calendar. People pay tribute to the departed by offering incense and paper money. Picture: EPA-EFE/BERTHA WANG Firemen battle a blaze at a block of flats in Dagenham in east London, Britain, 26 August 2024. Four people were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews, and two taken to hospital after a fire at a block of flats on Freshwater Road in Dagenham, London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said in a statement. More than 80 people were evacuated as 40 fire engines and around 225 firefighters tackled the fire, and a full investigation into the fire and its cause began, the statement added. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN Flood affected people take shelter inside a school building in Daganbhuiyan in Feni, on August 25, 2024. River waters in low-lying Bangladesh are receding after days of deadly floods but 300,000 people are still in emergency shelters requiring aid, disaster officials said on August 25. (Photo by Munir Uz Zaman / AFP)