24 hours in pictures, 27 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Models present creations by Casablanca for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on September 26, 2024. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring models presenting creations by Fikile Sokhulu during the South African Fashion Week (SAFW) Autumn/Winter 2024 Designer Collections show, a woman on a swinging at the Cosmos Garden of the amusement park E-World in the southeastern city of Daegu, Comic Con Africa in Johannesburg, and activists from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India staging a protest in New Delhi. South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi (R) poses for a photo with South Africa’s lock Eben Etzebeth (L) at the Southern Sun Hotel in Mbombela on September 27, 2024 ahead of South Africa’s match against Argentina on September 28, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP) Models present creations by Fikile Sokhulu during the South African Fashion Week (SAFW) Autumn/Winter 2024 Designer Collections show at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 September 2024. The three-day event is in its 26th year and runs from 26 to 28 September. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Foreign tourists look on the map as they visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha at the Grand Palace complex on World Tourism Day in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 September 2024. The Temple of the Emerald Buddha is one of the main popular tourist attractions in Bangkok. World Tourism Day has been observed annually on 27 September since 1980, to foster awareness about the importance of tourism and its cultural and economic value. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK A woman on a swing at the Cosmos Garden of the amusement park E-World in the southeastern city of Daegu, South Korea, on 27 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP Youtuber Mark Peyton holds a US flag as he poses for his brother Matt Peyton on the shoreline ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Helene in Alligator Point, Florida, on September 26, 2024. Parts of Florida face “unsurvivable” conditions when Hurricane Helene hits later Thursday, the US weather service said, warning that howling wind will drive destructive waves and storm surge as high as 20 feet (six meters) onto the low-lying coast. Residents heeded mass evacuation orders and fled ahead of the incoming hurricane — projected to be one of the largest Gulf of Mexico storms in decades. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) Armand Steynberg as Hollow Knight (L) and his partner Eldanya du Toit as Hornet (R) pose at the Comic Con Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 September 2024. ComicCon Africa is Africa’s largest multi-genre pop-culture, Cosplay, gaming, and fan festival. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK A carer (L) talks to Margaret Maritz (R) as she celebrates her 118th birthday in an old-age home in Touwsrivier on September 27, 2024, about 200km from Cape Town. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) This aerial view shows migrants on arrival at the Temporary Reception Centre for Migrants in Lajas Blancas, in the jungle province of Darien, 250 km east of Panama City, Panama, on September 26, 2024. In this centre, the Panamanian government, along with international organizations, provides basic services to migrants before allowing them to continue their journey to Costa Rica, the next stop for those coming from South America and trying to reach the United States. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) Fans of Peñarol cheer for their team before the start of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final second leg football match between Uruguay’s Peñarol and Brazil’s Flamengo at the Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, on September 26, 2024. (Photo by DANTE FERNANDEZ / AFP) A person holds an effigy of a man reading “war criminal Netanyahu” as pro-Palestinian protesters march through the streets of New York as a part of a city-wide protest against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 26, 2024. Israel on September 26 rejected a push led by its key backer the United States for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon, vowing to keep fighting Hezbollah militants “until victory”. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP) Activists from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India stage a protest in New Delhi, India, 27 September 2024. Dozens of activists dressed in ‘blood red’ veils and wearing horns demonstrated to demand an end to violence against animals in events such as races, fights and jallikattu. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI A model presents a creation by Issey Miyake for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on September 27, 2024. A model presents a creation by Issey Miyake for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on September 27, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) Tourists sit on the Olympic rings displayed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on September 27, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) A member of an Orthodox choir looks on during the celebrations of the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday of Meskel in Addis Ababa, on September 26, 2024. The Ethiopian Meskel celebration is an annual religious holiday in the Ethiopian Orthodox church that commemorates the discovery of the True Cross in the fourth century by the Roman Empress Helena. (Photo by Amanuel Sileshi / AFP) A man carries his pig in a flooded street in Batabano, Mayabeque province, Cuba, on September 26, 2024, following the passage of Hurricane Helene. Hurricane Helene strengthened to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm as it barreled toward landfall on the Florida coast, US meteorologists said. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP)