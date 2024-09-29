48 hours in pictures, 29 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Malian singer-songwriter and multiple Grammy Award nominee, Fatoumata Diawara, perfoms at Mbira Stage during the 25th Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival at the Sandton Convention Centre, 27 September 2024, in Sandton. Picture; Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring Rovos Rail steam train arriving at Heidelberg Train Station, the Springboks celebrating the Rugby Championship win at Mbombela, cosplayers at Comic Con Africa, and the 18th edition of the historical event ‘Fields of Glory’ in Niepolomice, Poland. Spectators wait for the Rovos Rail steam train to arrive at Heidelberg Train Station in Heidelberg, south-east of Johannesburg, 28 September 2024. The Rovos Rail steam train was accompanied by a parade of classic, vintage cars and motorcycles that date back as far as the early 1900s. The event was a replay of the legendary 1930 Bentley and Le Train Bleu race from Monte Carlo to Calais. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Dancers perform ahead of the Rugby Championship Test match between South Africa and Argentina at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on September 28, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP) South Africa’s flanker Siya Kolisi (C) lifts the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after they won the Rugby Championship following their match between South Africa and Argentina at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on September 28, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP) South Africa businesswoman Lihle Nqini poses upon arrival for The BoF 500 Gala at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, on the sidelines of the Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2025, on September 28, 2024. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) Cosplayers gather in a stall at the Comi Con Africa convention in Johannesburg, on September 27, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) A British Shorthair cat is held by her owner during the judge’s evaluation at the International Cat Show SofistiCAT 2024 in Bucharest, Romania, 28 September 2024. Around 250 cats of 15 breeds took part in the international contest organized by the SofistiCat feline owners national association, under the supervision of the International Feline Federation (FIFe). Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT A man in military costume participates in the 18th edition of the historical event ‘Fields of Glory’ in Niepolomice, Poland, 29 September 2024. The ‘Fields of Glory’ stands as one of the largest events in Poland, attracting a vast audience of history and military enthusiasts. The main theme for this year focuses on the late Middle Ages, characterized by grand castles, armored knights, and a vibrant cultural and commercial landscape. Additionally, this year’s event will honor the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino, the landing at Arnhem, and the Warsaw Uprising. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUKASZ GAGULSKI A man looks at passenger buses buried in landslide at Jhyaple Khola, Dadhing District, Nepal, 29 September 2024. At least 148 people are dead by a landslide and flood that occurred in all over Nepal due to torentital rainfall on 28 September 2024, according to Nepal Police. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Laura Bircher is crowned the new Miss Universe Switzerland by former Miss Universe Switzerland, Lorena Santen, right, during the Miss Universe Switzerland competition in Bern, Switzerland, 28 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER A flock of sheep is driven across Southwark Bridge as part of the annual Sheep Drive & Livery Fair in London, Britain, 29 September 2024. The tradition is believed to be originated from the medieval times, when sheep farmers drove their sheep into the City of London to sell them at the market and their bridge tolls would be excused as local traders. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN A jaguar rests at the Vesty Pakos biopark in La Paz, Bolivia, 26 September 2024 (Issued 27 September 2024). Toto, Santiago and Mosa, three jaguars between 6 and 13 years old, survivors of wildlife trafficking, found their new home at the municipal biopark in the Bolivian city of La Paz, where they were sent after an incident at the custody center in the east of the country where they were kept until a few weeks ago. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS A detail of a traditional cuckoo clock manufactured by the Hoenes Clocks in Titisee-Neustadt, in the Black Forest region, Germany, 10 June 2024 (issued 28 September 2024). Rombach & Haas, a German watchmaker founded in 1894, is a family business in its fifth generation run by Selina Kreyer and her husband Andreas. Despite exporting its timepieces worldwide, Germany has emerged as a significant market for Rombach & Haas. Between 3,000 to a maximum of 5,000 clocks per year are shipped nowadays around the world, with the American continent, Japan, Australia and other European countries being strong sales markets. The company’s commitment to modern designs and high-quality craftsmanship has rekindled interest in cuckoo clocks among locals and younger generations. With a team of approximately eight skilled artisans, Rombach & Haas maintains a strong connection to the local community. The company collaborates with other family-owned businesses in the region to source components, ensuring the preservation of the traditional Black Forest cuckoo clock. ‘In the future, new channels such as social media will allow younger generations to gain access to the cuckoo clock as a cultural asset and become enthusiastic about it,’ said Andreas Kreyer, co-owner of Rombach & Haas. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 27 September 2024