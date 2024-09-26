24 hours in pictures, 26 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A man takes a photo of the Yoko Ono, ‘A HOLE TO SEE THE SKY THROUGH’ 1961, installation during a press preview at the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen in Duesseldorf, western Germany on September 26, 2024. – In cooperation with the Tate Modern, the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen is presenting the influential work of artist and activist Yoko Ono in a comprehensive solo exhibition taking place from September 28, 2024 to March 6, 2025. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring the Cruz SA Fashion Week Opening Party at The Venue in Morningside, supporters gathering before former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign event at the Mosack Group, a drag queen performing to celebrate the legislation of the marriage equality bill after it was endorsed by the King in Bangkok, Thailand, and unemployed law enforcement graduates marching to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s office. Prince Dube, Aislynn Padz and Quincy Mojela at the Cruz SA Fashion Week Opening Party at The Venue in Morningside on September 25, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. SA Fashion Week is officially set to return from October 19th to October 21st for Autumn/Winter 2024 collections. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape) Supporters gather before former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump participates in a campaign event at the Mosack Group, a commercial plumbing manufacturer in Mint Hill, North Carolina, USA, 25 September 2024. Trump is running against Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER A drag queen performs to celebrate the legislation of the marriage equality bill after it was endorsed by the King in Bangkok, Thailand, 25 September 2024. Thailand became the first Southeast Asia country to recognize same-sex marriage after the historic Marriage Equality bill has been endorsed by Thai King and be announced in the Royal Gazette on 24 September 2024 and will take effect on next 120 days while the Bangkok Pride group plans to organize a mass wedding for LGBTQ lovers when the couples begin legally for their marriage registering on 23 January 2025, according to Bangkok Pride founder Waaddao Ann Chumaporn. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT Workers prepare for the repair of the monument of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, in St. Petersburg, Russia, 25 September 2024. The monument to Vladimir Lenin at the Moscow Square was installed in 1970. It was made according to the project of the sculptor Mikhail Anikushin and is the tallest monument to Lenin in St. Petersburg. Repair work will continue until 24 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV Unemployed law enforcement graduates march to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s office on September 26, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The group is demanding job opportunities that match their qualifications. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) A traffic policeman stands guard next to a wall decorated in the colours of China’s national flag along a street in Lahore on September 26, 2024. Pakistan said on September 26 it would have to go through “transitional pain” after the International Monetary Fund agreed to a new relief package of $7 billion to bolster its faltering economy. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) Traders and customers crowd at a wholesale fruit market in Lahore on September 26, 2024. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) Rain and heavy surf from the passage of Hurricane ‘John’ in the beach resort of Acapulco, in the state of Guerrero, Mexico, 25 September 2024. Tropical storm John surprised residents and business owners in the beach resort of Acapulco, Guerrero state, southern Mexico, on 25 September with an unexpected second blow. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a warning that Tropical Storm John could become a hurricane again, posing a threat to coastal areas. Picture: EPA-EFE/David Guzman An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man makes a ritual and immerse in a mountain water spring in Israel’s northern city of Safed on September 26, 2024 amid fighting between the Jewish state and Hezbollah. – Israel flatly rejected on September 26 a push led by key backer the United States for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon, as it vowed to keep fighting Hezbollah militants “until victory”. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) People inspect damaged buildings after Israeli raids on 25 September, in Saksakiyeh, southern Lebanon, 26 September2024. According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, at least 558 people have been killed and more than 1,835 have been injured in the Israeli military strikes. The Israeli Army (Tsahal) announced on 21 September that they were striking targets belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER A helicopter drops water to extinguish a fire at Guapulo area in Quito, Ecuador, 25 September 2024. Several wildfires in the areas surrounding Quito have covered the city with a thick layer of smoke, prompting authorities to issue an alert for poor air quality, especially in the northern part of the city. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME Internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Lushagala camp carry their belongings after fleeing their camp in Mugunga, North Kivu province, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 26 September 2024. Fighting between the Wazalendo militia, or Patriots, and members of the Democratic Republic of the Congo army took place in the camp, injuring 21 and killing three others, according to a provisional report by a camp chief. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARIE JEANNE MUNYERENKANA US actor and singer Lady Gaga arrives for the UK premiere of the movie ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, Britain, 25 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN A couple embrace at Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 25 September 2024. Rio de Janeiro recorded temperatures that reached 38°C. Picture: EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 24 September 2024