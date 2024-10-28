24 hours in pictures, 28 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A woman with her face painted as a Catrina attends the skull day celebrations ahead of the day of the dead in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon State, Mexico on October 27, 2024. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring scenes at former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, members of Sudan’s security forces taking part in the opening ceremony of a headquarter in the army-controlled Port Sudan, children receiving polio vaccine drops during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Peshawar, and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds performing on stage during ‘The Wild Go Tour’ held at the Meo Arena, in Lisbon.

People demonstrate during a “Resist Facism” protest as former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Michel RUBINEL / AFP)

Former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks at a campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Members of Sudan’s security forces take part in the opening ceremony of a headquarter in the army-controlled Port Sudan, where the government loyal to the army is based on the Red Sea coast, on October 28, 2024. Since April 2023, when war broke out between Burhan’s Sudanese Armed Forces and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the paramilitaries had largely pushed the army out of Khartoum. (Photo by AFP)

A woman feeds pigeons in a park amidst the autumn coloured trees in Moscow, Russia, 28 October 2024. Temperatures in Moscow dropped to six degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperations, Ronald Lamola (R) and Ukrainian Minister of Foreign affairs, Andrii Sybiha (L) conduct political consultations in Pretoria on October 28, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)

A child receives the polio vaccine drops during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan, 28 October 2024. Pakistan has commenced a nationwide anti-polio campaign from 28 October to 03 November, aiming to vaccinate 45 million children under five years old across 71 affected districts. This initiative, which includes an additional dose of vitamin A to enhance immunity, marks the country’s third national campaign this year in response to 41 polio cases reported, predominantly in Balochistan and Sindh. Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has highlighted the urgency of eradicating polio, calling it a ‘collective responsibility’ and emphasizing the need for unity in making Pakistan polio-free, as the disease remains endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Australian singer Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds performs on stage during his concert of the ‘The Wild Go Tour’ held at the Meo Arena, in Lisbon, Portugal, 27 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Museum workers cover a sculpture with pieces of clothes and wooden cases as part of the measures to protect the Venetian marble statues from wintering on the Hermitage Alley of the Catherine Park in the Tsarskoye Selo museum reserve in St. Petersburg, Russia, 28 October 2024. The Tsarskoye Selo museum reserve houses 30 sculptures and 11 pedestals, one of the largest collections in Russia. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Miss South Africa Mia le Roux left South Africa, 27 October 2024, from OR Tambo International Airport to compete in the 73rd Miss Universe pageant to be held in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, November 16. Her farewell outfit was designed by Juan Aria William. Le Roux says she was looking forward to representing South Africa at Miss Universe: “I cannot wait to highlight the beautiful diversity of our country and show that it is our biggest strength.” Picture: Indirect Media

People buy artificial flowers for decorations ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a market in Amritsar on October 28, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)

A relative of a victim of alleged extra-judicial killings from the drug war campaign of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, joins a demonstration outside the Senate compound in Manila, Philippines, 28 October 2024. The Philippine Senate is conducting a legislative hearings on alleged cases of extra-judicial killings during the war on drugs campaign of former President Duterte, who is attempting a return to politics by running for Davao City mayor in the 2025 midterm elections. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A family member of Muhammad Altaf Kumar, a Kashmiri Muslim potter displays earthen lamps at a home workshop ahead of the Diwali festival, the major festival of the Hindus, at village Thegham Shadipora in District Bandipora, some 30 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 28 October 2024. Diwali, the festival of lights symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and commemorates Lord Ram’s return to his kingdom Ayodhya after completing a 14-year exile. Diwali will be celebrated on this year on 31 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

People walk on a path among the fallen leaves, in Sefton Park, in Liverpool, on October 28, 2024, on an autumn morning. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 27 October 2024