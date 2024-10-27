48 hours in pictures, 27 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Puma Planes at the Wonderboom National Airport Airshow on October 26, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. Southern Africa?s largest general aviation trade show features exhilarating flying displays and showcases the latest developments, products, and regulations in the general aviation industry. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring a contestant in the best-dressed competition waiting to perform during the annual Halloween party at the George Hay Park in Johannesburg, surfers arriving in costume to surf the waves on a foggy morning at Newport Beach, California, people attending the annual Johannesburg Pride 2024 in Johannesburg, and Natasha Thahane at the 18th Annual South African Film And Television Main Awards at Gallagher Convention Centre. A contestant in the best-dressed competition waits to perform during the annual Halloween party at the George Hay Park in Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 October 2024. The event aimed at raising funds to maintain and improve the neighborhood’s green spaces saw residents gathering at the park to dress up, trick-or-treat, and participate in a best-dressed competition. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK A Trump supporter parks a truck decorated with images of Donald J. Trump while waiting to attend a campaign rally of US presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump in State College, Pennsylvania, USA, 26 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID MUSE South African Comedian and Entertainer Mervyn Pillay performs a dance during a dinner and dance show at the Gujarati Hindu Sanskrit Kendra over the weekend. Pillay’s musical and comedy shows in a career spanning over 30 years, singing, dancing and mimicking both Hollywood and Bollywood actors at skits have entertained thousands of people across the country. Bollywood Indian singer Rima Girkar also entertained guests. South African Hindus will celebrate Diwali this coming Thursday the 31st. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Surfers arrive in costume to surf the waves on a foggy morning at Newport Beach, California, on October 26, 2024 continuing an annual tradition of surfing in costumes here on the last Saturday before Halloween. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) A man in a cosplay roman gladiator outfit attends the far-right ‘Stop the Tyranny – Uniting the Kingdom’ protest in London, Britain, 26 October 2024. The demonstration has been organized by supporters of far-right figure Tommy Robinson. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been charged under the Terrorism Act and is being held in custody after handing himself into Folkestone police station. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL People attend the annual Johannesburg Pride 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 October 2024. According to a 2024 report by Amnesty International, LGBTI persons continue to endure persistent discrimination across several African countries, 31 of which still criminalize consensual same-sex sexual activity. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Thai oarsmen row a royal barge during the Royal Barge Procession along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on October 27, 2024. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP) Natasha Thahane at the 18th Annual South African Film And Television Main Awards at Gallagher Convention Centre on October 26, 2024 in Midrand, South Africa. The awards honour and recognise creative excellence in the local film and television industry as assessed by the volunteer judges. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape) A participant looks on during the Pride March in Taipei, Taiwan, 26 October 2024. Taiwan was the first jurisdiction in East Asia to legalise same-sex marriage in 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL CENG A woman wearing a Palestinian flag around her head and red paint on her face takes part in a rally supporting the Palestinian people and Lebanon in Zurich, Switzerland, 26 October 2024. More than 42,800 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,500 people have been killed and over 12,000 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER Prima Pramac Racing’s Spanish rider Jorge Martin (centre R) leads the pack during the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix at the Buriram International Circuit in Buriram on October 27, 2024. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) People watch a bus that lost control and crossed the esplanade to end up on the shore of the beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, 26 October 2024. Sources from the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to EFE that, in addition, six people were slightly injured and three with minor injuries who were transferred to different health centers in the Uruguayan capital. Picture: EPA-EFE/Federico Gutierrez US actor and director Johnny Depp arrives for the screening of the movie ‘Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness (Modi – Tre giorni sulle ali della follia)’ at the 19th annual Rome International Film Fest in Rome, Italy, 26 October 2024. The Festa del Cinema di Roma runs from 16 to 27 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI A group of masked young people pose at the annual West Side Halloween Festival at Lake Mill Island in Bucharest, Romania, 26 October 2024. West Side Hallo Fest is the largest Halloween festival in Romania, held from 25 to 27 October, with approximately 100,000 visitors expected to attend. The human head scorpion and spider creature "Lilith", the guardian of darkness, parades during the major street show by French company La Machine, in Toulouse, southwestern France, on 26 October 2024. "Lilith" is one of the characters in the urban opera of the French company La Machine entitled "The Guardian of the Temple opus II: The Portal of Darkness". (Photo by Matthieu RONDEL / AFP) Sport enthusiasts attend the first Catrina relay race celebrated in Coral Gables, Miami, Florida, USA, 26 October 2024. The Catrinas Relay, by the Mexican Consulate in Miami, is the first Catrina race in the USA. The Catrina, an elegantly dressed skeleton figure, is the referential image of Death in Mexico. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH