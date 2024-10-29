24 hours in pictures, 29 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

One of the Australian Defense Force’s new UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters flies over Sydney Harbor, Sydney, Australia, 29 October 2024. The UH-60M Black Hawk is being introduced to service as part of the Black Hawk Fleet update at Holsworthy Army Barracks. Picture: EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

A motorist shot and killed three hijackers along N1 North near Diepkloof Hostel in Soweto, 29 October 2024. It is alleged that some of the robbers got away in another vehicle abondoning their friends. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Members and supporters of the UK-founded global environmental movement Extinction Rebellion, hold banners and flags as they stage the sailing of an inflatable pink boat in front of the Bank of England, in central London, on October 28, 2024 during a rally calling on the insurance industry to stop insuring fossil fuel. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) A person in the crowd at US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' campaign rally at Burns Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA, 28 October 2024. Harris is running against former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and the United States will hold its election on 05 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/LON HORWEDEL Abram Malepe and July Molapo pose for a photograph, 29 October 2024, next to some of the work they did with the Friends of Johannesburg Cemeteries team restoring the 5 000 ash niches and plaques that were vandalised last year. The city hosted an event to recognise the volunteer team's efforts, alongside the Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo department. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen An overall view shows a derailed tram that has driven into a building in a busy street in the center of Oslo, Norway on October 29, 2024. Approximately 20 people were on board the tram and emergency services have treated four injured people at the scene, none of them were seriously injured. (Photo by Terje Pedersen / NTB / AFP) Marine One kicks up leaves as it ferries US President Joe Biden to Fort McNair after Biden voted in the presidential election near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, in Washington, DC, USA, 28 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL Posters during a picket to hand over a memorandum to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on October 29, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The groups are demanding that the NPA prioritise the prosecution of Qedani Mahlangu (the former Gauteng Health MEC) and Dr. Makgabo Manamela (the former Director of Mental Health in Gauteng) for their roles in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu) An artist performs to pay respects in an alleyway in Seoul on October 29, 2024, which was the site of the tragic crowd crush that killed 159 people during Halloween celebrations, in Seoul's popular Itaewon nightlife area two years ago. (Photo by Shin Yong-ju / AFP) Dominique Jacobs hugs the "I Love Cullinan Miner" in Oak Avenue after a Cullinan Mine Surface Tour, 27 October 2024. Cullinan is a popular tourist town in Gauteng with mine tours being a big attraction. Picture: Mirelle Jacobs/Caxton Local Media A Nepalese woman collects Saypatri flowers, an auspicious flower for the Diwali, also known as the Tihar festival, in the village of Ichangu, Kathmandu, Nepal, 29 October 2024. The Saypatri flower is mostly used for garlands to worship gods and animals during the Tihar festival. Starting on 31 October 2024, the five-day festival is the second major event for Nepalese Hindus. During the celebrations, people worship crows, considered to be messengers of human beings, and dogs, repaying the love towards man's best friend, and cows, considered as incarnations of Lord Laxmi, God of Wealth. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Police and Protesters over SRD Sassa grants outside Pretoria High Court on October 29, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ), supported by #PayTheGrants campaign claims that procedural barriers have excluded millions of poor South Africans from accessing the grant. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu) Passengers bound for their hometowns wait to board a train ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a railway station in Chennai on October 29, 2024. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) A hippopotamus eats grass next to her three-month-old baby hippo at the Hanoi Zoo in Hanoi, Vietnam, 29 October 2024. According to Nguyen Cong Nghiep, Deputy General Director of Hanoi Zoo Company, the mother hippo was pregnant before being transferred from Dai Nam Zoo in 2023. The baby hippo was born on 23 July 2024, and this was the first time a hippo gave birth at the Hanoi Zoo. "The birth of the hippo took place naturally underwater, without the intervention of the zoo staff," Nghiep said. The baby hippo is still unnamed and supposed to have one in a naming contest in the near future. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH A woman walks with a dog on an alley during a foggy morning in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on October 29, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) Afghan women sit at the back of a local taxi along a road in Kandahar on October 29, 2024. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)