24 hours in pictures, 29 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Migratory flamingo birds rest in the Nea Kios wetland in Argolida, near Nafplio, Greece, 28 August 2024. The autumn migration of birds is in progress. Picture: EPA-EFE/BOUGIOTIS EVANGELOS

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring the South African paralympic team during the Paralympic opening ceremony in Paris, civil society organisation picketing in support of South African whistleblowers, protests against banks in Lebanon due to the ongoing economic crisis in the country and Angelina Jolie at the Venice Film Festival. Mpumelelo Mhlongo and Kat Swanepoel, Flag Bearers of Team South Africa, hold their national flag as they parade during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Place de la Concorde on August 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Firefighters prepare to remove a car from a sinkhole that emerged in the middle of a road in Seoul, South Korea, 29 August 2024. According to fire authorities, two people were injured after a car plunged into the sinkhole. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP Various civil society organisations, including Defend Our Democracy and Outa among others, picket in support of whistleblowers and anti-corruption fighters, including SARS investigator Adv Coreth Naude, who survived a recent assassination attempt, outside the SARS offices in Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A handout photo made available by the Norwegian West Police District shows the damaged capsized replica of a Viking ship towed at Maloy harbour, Norway, 28 August 2024 (issued 29 August 2024). According to police, one woman died and five people were rescued after the Viking ship replica capsized off the Norwegian coast late 27 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/West Police District A man reads the Koran as he sits at a damaged house in a flood-affected area, in Masawi, the northern state of Merowe, Sudan, 28 August 2024. At least 132 people have died in Sudan due to flooding and heavy rains, according to a Sudan’s Health Ministry statement on 26 August 2024. A total of 31,666 families and 129,650 individuals were affected by the flooding in ten states, the statement reads. Over 12,400 homes have completely collapsed and 11,472 partially damaged mainly in the Sudanese Northern and River Nile states. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR A mural of Liam and Noel Gallagher of British band Oasis on the wall of the Coach and Horses pub in Manchester, Britain, 29 August 2024. The mural was painted by street artist Snow Graffiti Scott and appeared shortly after the band announced their reunion. Oasis have announced a number of live reunion concert dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin, having reformed after a 15-year split. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN A protester throws a can of oil at a local bank as others burn tires during a protest organized by Depositors’ Outcry, a group campaigning for the rights of depositors, in the Dora area, northern Beirut, Lebanon, 29 August 2024. Bank customers demand they be allowed to withdraw their savings, which have been blocked as a result of the ongoing economic crisis in the country, as the Lebanese pound has lost about 95 percent of its value against the US dollar. The currency was trading on the parallel market at 89,500 against the dollar on 29 August, more than five times the 15,000 official rate. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH A fisherman leaves after catching fish on the banks of polluted Yamuna river that is covered with toxic foam caused by industrial waste in New Delhi, India, 28 August 2024. The Yamuna river’s stretch in the Indian capital area has become the most polluted part of the river over the years, and most locations along the Yamuna in Delhi failed in meeting water quality standards. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA A motorcyclist rides through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Amritsar on August 29, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) An image taken with a drone shows dead fish brought in from Karla lake covering the surface of Xeria stream, in Volos, Greece, 29 August 2024. The phenomenon of dead fish washed up in the port of Volos, according to experts, does not pose a risk to public health and is not new. It is due to the thousands of tons of water from Karla and the surrounding areas that pour daily through the Xeria stream into the Pagasitiko gulf and carry away thousands of freshwater fish, which, as soon as they come into contact with the sea water, die. Picture: EPA-EFE/HATZIPOLITIS NICOLAOS A woman passes by a fountain spraying water during a hot day in central Dresden, Germany, 29 August 2024. The German state of Saxony is expected to experience temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Picture: EPA-EFE/Filip Singer epa11570845 United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) visits the exhibition on Women of the Resistance 1975 – 1999 ‘Matria’ as part of the 25th anniversary of the referendum for the self-determination of East Timor, in Dili, East Timor, 29 August 2024. Guterres is in East Timor on a four-day visit coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the UN-supervised referendum that led to the country’s independence on 30 August 1999. Picture: EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS A man smokes on the street in London, Britain, 29 August 2024. The British government is considering tougher action on outdoor smoking. A ban on smoking in pub gardens and other outdoor venues, such as outside hospitals and small parks is being looked at due to the ‘huge burden’ smoking puts on the NHS and the taxpayer, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed. US actor Angelina Jolie arrives at Lido Beach during the Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 29 August 2024. The 81st edition of the Venice International Film Festival runs from 28 August to 07 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI Nico Konecny from USA in action during the Cross Country training session at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Pal Arinsal, Andorra, 28 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIME SCHMID