24 hours in pictures, 29 January 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Indian Classical Dancers, “Taal Chhansam”, an Indian Council for Cultural Relations dance troupe from India, perform a dance during the Consul General of India’s 75th Republic Day of India celebrations at the Gujarati Hindu Sanskruti Kendra in Durban over the weekend. The glittering celebrations included songs, colurful dances and musical renditions. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal