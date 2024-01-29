24 hours in pictures, 29 January 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Indian Classical Dancers, “Taal Chhansam”, an Indian Council for Cultural Relations dance troupe from India, perform a dance during the Consul General of India’s 75th Republic Day of India celebrations at the Gujarati Hindu Sanskruti Kendra in Durban over the weekend. The glittering celebrations included songs, colurful dances and musical renditions. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Armed supporters of Yemen’s Huthi rebels attend a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas movement’s armed resistance against Israel in the capital Sanaa on January 29, 2024, amid the continuing battles between Israeli forces and Hamas in Gaza. Since shortly after the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza broke out on October 7, the Huthis have launched a spate of missile and drone attacks on passing commercial ships in the Red Sea which they say are linked to Israel. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP)
A man cycles with his dog along a street in Taipei on January 29, 2024. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP)
Smoke billows over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on January 29, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP)
Divers wearing devil costumes welcome visitors in a giant fish tank at Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan in Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture on January 29, 2024, prior to the Setsubun Day on February 3rd. Setsubun is one day before the beginning of spring in the lunar calendar. On the setsubun day, people attend a beans-scattering ceremony, chanting “Devils out! Fortune in!”. (Photo by Takuya Yoshino / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)
A fishing boat lies on rocks at Kaiso port as the sea level is believed to have lowered due to an uplift of the ground in Monzen town, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, 29 January 2024. A survey by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) has revealed that the devastating New Year’s Day earthquake modified the coastal landscape in some areas along the northwestern coast (western Wajima City) of the Noto Peninsua. The coastline have been uplifted by approximately 4 meters, leaving the fishing boats lying on the seabed as the seawater remains at a farer distance from the coast. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Indian President Droupadi Murmu arrives in a horse-drawn buggy to attend the annual military ceremony ‘Beating the Retreat’ at Rajpath, New Delhi, India, 29 January 2024. Beating the Retreat is a tradition in which military bands perform during the closing of Republic Day celebrations. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
A model poses for a portrait ahead of a catwalk show during the 13th edition of the Budapest Central European Fashion Week in the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest, Hungary, 28 January 2024 (issued 29 January 2024). Picture: EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH
A general view shows tents of devotees at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, during the one month long annual traditional Hindu festival ‘Magh Mela’ in Prayagraj on January 29, 2024. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)
French rider Clement Duvaldestin with horse “Idao de Tillard” crosses the finish line and wins the 2024 edition of the Prix d’Amerique Legend Race at the Paris Vincennes racetrack in Paris, France, 28 January 2024. The Prix d’Amerique Legend Race is a harness trotting horse race created in 1920, to thank the US for the help given to France in World War I. This race is one of the three biggest international events of this discipline. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
The Pyramid of Menkaure (or Menkheres, built in the 26th century BC) is pictured at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis, west of Cairo, on January 29, 2024. In a video posted on Facebook on January 26, Mostafa Waziri, the head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, showed workers setting blocks of granite on the base of the pyramid, dubbing it “the project of the century.” When originally built, the pyramid was encased in granite, but over time lost part of its covering. The renovation aims to restore the structure’s original style by reconstructing the granite layer. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
People shop for Lunar New Year decorations in Hong Kong on January 29, 2024, for the upcoming Year of the Dragon. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
Students listen to instructions during a rehearsal for a Chinese New Year performance in Beijing, China, 28 January 2024. Students from Henan Village Primary School in Shunyi district, Beijing rehearsed their lion and dragon dance performance for the Chinese New Year. The students were trained by the Beijing Shunyuanxiang Art Troupe, a group of professional artists who have performed in local and international events and strive to pass down the cultural performance to the younger generation. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
IN PICTURES: Best of the bizarre and wonderful from Paris Fashion Week