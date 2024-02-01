24 hours in pictures, 1 February 2024

Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

People protest against the government’s decisions at the Senate square in Helsinki, Finland, 01 February 2024. About 300,000 Finnish workers started organizing a two-day strike to protest against the labor market reforms and cuts to the social system planned by the right-wing government. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT