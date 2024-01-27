IN PICTURES: Best of the bizarre and wonderful from Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week, one of the Big Four fashion events of the world, is currently under way, with designers and models putting their best foot forward with stylish, but also "out there" designs. We bring you a selection of some of the more interesting items from the runway.
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection by French designer Julien Fournie during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 23 January 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 22 to 25 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents a creation for Maison Sara Chraibi during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 22, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel Dunand / AFP)
A model presents a creation by Walter Van Beirendonck for the Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on January 17, 2024. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection by Ashi Studio during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 25 January 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 22 to 25 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection by Spanish designer Juana Martin during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 January 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 22 to 25 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection by Indian designer Rahul Mishra during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 January 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 22 to 25 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents a creation by Gaurav Gupta during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 25, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
A model presents a creation by Gaurav Gupta during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 25, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, on January 25, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel Dunand / AFP)
A model presents a creation by Zuhair Murad during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris, on January 24, 2024. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
A model presents a creation for the Franck Sorbier Martin show during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 24, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel Dunand / AFP)
A model presents a creation by Yuima Nakazato during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris, on January 24, 2024. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
A model presents a creation for the Stephane Rolland show during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 23, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
A model presents a creation by Giorgio Armani Prive during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 23, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel Dunand / AFP)
A model presents a creation for Chanel during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 23, 2024. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
US actress Margaret Qualley (Front) and models present creations for Chanel during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 23, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel Dunand / AFP)
A model presents a creation for Juana Martin during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 22, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
A model presents a creation for Rahul Mishra during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 22, 2024. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
A model presents a creation for Juana Martin during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 22, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
A model presents a creation for Juana Martin during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 22, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
A model presents a creation for Georges Hobeika during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 22, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel Dunand / AFP)
A model presents a creation for Rahul Mishra during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 22, 2024. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
A model presents a creation by Issey Miyake for the Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on January 18, 2024. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
A model presents a creation by Bluemarble for the Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on January 17, 2024. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)
A model presents a creation for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on January 16, 2024. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)
A dancer performs during the presentation of Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection by Japanese designer Yuima Nakazato during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 24 January 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 22 to 25 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection by French designer Alexis Mabille during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 23 January 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 22 to 25 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2024/2025 collection by Bluemarble fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 17 January 2024. The presentation of the Men’s collections runs from 16 to 21 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
