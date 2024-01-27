IN PICTURES: Best of the bizarre and wonderful from Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week, one of the Big Four fashion events of the world, is currently under way, with designers and models putting their best foot forward with stylish, but also "out there" designs. We bring you a selection of some of the more interesting items from the runway.

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection by French designer Julien Fournie during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 23 January 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 22 to 25 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON