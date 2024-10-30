24 hours in pictures, 30 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Pedestrians stand next to piled up cars following deadly floods in Sedavi, south of Valencia, eastern Spain, on October 30, 2024. Floods triggered by torrential rains in Spain’s eastern Valencia region has left at least 70 people dead, rescue services said on October 30. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day's news events, including highlights featuring Rogan Govindasamy from the Shree Arulmigu Arthanareeswarar Kovil temple in Benoni preparing to celebrate Diwali, mock skeletons 'casting' their ballots in a homeowner's Halloween display in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta, a section of missing railway train tracks in Benrose, a skydiver flying over the Giza Pyramids. Rogan Govindasamy from the Shree Arulmigu Arthanareeswarar Kovil temple in Benoni prepares to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, 30 October 2024. The temple features the tallest Shiva-Shakti statue in Africa. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Vasilije Radovic (R) of Jadran Herceg Novi and Sava Randelovic of VasasPlaket fight for the ball during the Water Polo Champions League Men match VasasPlaket vs. Jadran Herceg Novi in Budapest, Hungary, 30 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Zsolt Szigetvary Violin maker Sergey Kornienko works on a violin in his workshop in the village of Novopokrovka, near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 30 October 2024. In 1991, he met violin maker Georg Ignatius in Germany, and began to help the master. Thus, over several years of visiting Ignatius, Kornienko learned and even came up with his own methods and ways of making bowed instruments, and more. He has been making his own instruments for 33 years, and he repairs, restores, and tunes instruments for all orchestras in Kyrgyzstan. People come to him from abroad, so he also restored some Stradivari and Amati instruments. Picture: EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO A section of missing railway train tracks in Benrose is seen 23 October 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A seagull sits on a bollard on Lake Zug, in Zug, Switzerland, 30 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/TIL BUERGY Mock skeletons 'cast' their ballots in a homeowner's Halloween display in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 30 October 2024. Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger said more than 3.09 million voters have cast their ballots in early voting and county elections officials are reporting more than 195,000 absentee ballots have been received. Early voting, continues through 01 November 2024. The US presidential general election is 05 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER A photographer takes pictures of the 'Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Exhibition' during a press preview at Tokyo National Museum in Tokyo, Japan, 30 October 2024. Celebrating 50 years of Hello Kitty, the exhibition features a wide collection of Hello Kitty products, scheduled to be open to the public from 01 November 2024 to 24 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON A skydiver flies over the Giza Pyramids, during the 7th Edition of Egypt International Skydiving Festival 'Jump Like a Pharaoh', in Giza, Egypt, 30 October 2024. The 7th edition of the festival will take place from 28 October to 02 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM A windsurfer on the beach of L'Ampolla, during a severe storm weather in the region of Catalonia, in L'Ampolla, Tarragona, Spain, 30 October 2024. An alert on rough weather in Barcelona province has being launched by Catalonia's Government on 30 October due to the forecast of wind gusts of more than 90 kilometers per hour and hail of over two centimeters in diameter. Picture: EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA An elderly voter marks her ballot in a votiong booth at Mosielele Primary School polling station in Moshupa Village, west of Gaborone on October 30, 2024, during Botswana's general election. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) Bangladeshi police clash with job seekers during a demonstration near the government office known as 'Shikkha Bhaban' in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 30 October 2024. Protestors demanding an increase in the minimum age requirement for entry into government jobs to 35 years instead of the current 32 years. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM