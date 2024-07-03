24 hours in pictures, 3 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

New sports minister, Gayton McKenzie during the swearing-in ceremony of the new national executive members at Cape Town International Convention Centre on July 03, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The new National Executive constitutes the 7th Democratic Administration as a Government of National Unity comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections held on Wednesday, 29 May 2024. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)