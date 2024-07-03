24 hours in pictures, 3 July 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
New sports minister, Gayton McKenzie during the swearing-in ceremony of the new national executive members at Cape Town International Convention Centre on July 03, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The new National Executive constitutes the 7th Democratic Administration as a Government of National Unity comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections held on Wednesday, 29 May 2024. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures featuring the swearing in of the new executivel council, including Gayton McKenzie, former world number one tennis star Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon, Larry the Downing Street cat and Singapore residential living facilities.
A Turkiye supporter looks on ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Austria and Turkey at the Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig on July 2, 2024. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)
The Xiamen city in China is seen in the background as a Taiwanese fisherman walks next to anti landing spikes installed at the coast of Kinmen County, Taiwan, 03 July 2024. Taiwan has demanded the release of a Taiwanese fishing boat seized by the Chinese coastguard and taken to a port in mainland China on 02 July 2024. The Dajinman 88 was intercepted by two Chinese vessels near the Kinmen archipelago, an area controlled by Taiwan, according to a statement by the Taiwanese coastguard administration. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Residential high-rise towers are pictured in Singapore on July 3, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
A boy plays in a fountain during a midday heat in front of the Christ the Saviour cathedral in central Moscow on July 3, 2024. The Russian Weather Agency has extended an orange weather alert over record breaking heat in the Russian capital and the Moscow region, which was declared in the beginning of the week, until July 5. Meteorologists forecast daily temperatures can reach up to 35 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
Former world no.1 tennis player Maria Sharapova of Russia and her fiance British businessman Alexander Gilkes take seat at Centre Court for the first match on the court between Alexandre Muller of France and Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the 2nd round at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 03 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
An aerial view shows ‘Icarus’ a murales by artist Judith de Leeuw aka JDL, painted on the lateral wall of the “Serpentone” (The Big Snake), a one-kilometer residential complex designed in the 70’s in Corviale neighborhood in Rome, on July 3, 2024. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
People wade through flood waters on a boat at Khandakhaiti village of Morigaon district in India’s northeastern state of Assam on July 3, 2024. Six people have been killed in floods precipitated by torrential rains across northeast India and neighbouring Bangladesh that inundated the homes of more than a million others, officials said on July 3. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)
Larry, the Downing Street cat, sits on the street outside No. 10 ahead of the election in London, Britain, 03 July 2024. The UK is set to hold a general election on 04 July with the opposition Labour Party currently leading the Conservative Party by twenty points in the polls. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Children wearing traditional costumes posse for a picture at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on July 3, 2024. (Photo by Pedro Pardo / AFP)
An air tanker drops fire retardant over a house during the Toll fire in Calistoga, California on July 2, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)
Britain’s Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 3, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP)
Visitors to the heritage-listed Luna Park sit in a carriage of a ferris wheel on a winter’s day in Sydney on July 3, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
Afghan vendors unload melons from a truck at a market in Injil district of Herat province on July 3, 2024. (Photo by Mohsen KARIMI / AFP)
