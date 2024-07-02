24 hours in pictures, 2 July 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A tennis fan sports a colourful hat on the first day of play at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 01 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures featuring protests in Kenya over tax hikes, a sacred ritual to worship Royal Barges which will be used in a royal procession to honour the king’s 72nd birthday celebration in Thailand, various weather conditions around the world and electric vehicles to be used in the Olympic village.
A protester reacts as a tear gas canister explodes on him during an anti-government demonstration called following nationwide deadly protests over tax hikes and a controversial now-withdrawn tax bill in downtown Nairobi, on July 2, 2024. Kenyan police fired tear gas to scatter small crowds in the capital Nairobi on Tuesday, AFP reporters saw, after youth activists called for fresh protests following deadly violence during anti-tax hike demonstrations last month. Activists have stepped up their campaign against President William Ruto despite his announcement last week that he would not sign into law a controversial finance bill that triggered what he has branded “treasonous” protests. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)
A Thai Royal Navy oarsman takes part in the sacred ritual to worship Royal Barges which will be used in a royal procession to honor the king’s 72nd birthday celebration at the Royal Barges National Museum in Bangkok, Thailand, 02 July 2024. The sacrificial ceremony is to be held before the ceremony of the Royal Barge procession to present the Royal Cathine, or robes, to the Buddhist monk, or the Royal Kathin Buddhist rite ceremony, that will take place on the Chao Phraya River on 27 October to mark King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s 72nd birthday, which is on 28 July. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
Children play at a local water park amid an orange heat advisory in Keelung on July 2, 2024. (Photo by I-Hwa CHENG / AFP)
A man rides a motorcycle near a burning Turkish truck during protests against Turkey in al-Bab, in the northern Syrian opposition held region of Aleppo on July 1, 2024. A man was killed after and Turkish forces clashed in Syria’s Ankara-controlled northwest, a war monitor said, in demonstrations sparked by violence against Syrians in Turkey a day earlier. (Photo by Bakr ALKASEM / AFP)
Rassie Erasmus and Eben Etzebeth during South Africa men’s national rugby team announcement at Southern Sun on July 02, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
People enjoy a hot day on a pond at a residential district in Moscow, Russia, 01 July 2024. The temperature in Moscow exceeded 31 degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Pigeons sit on a bas-relief depicting a scene from the Soviet life of the middle of the 20-th century located at the entrance to one of metro stations in Moscow on July 2, 2024. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
A young girl walks during the monsoon rainfall in Kathmandu, Nepal, 02 July 2024. The annual monsoon season in Nepal normally begins in mid-June, lasting until the end of August or early September, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Britain’s King Charles III inspects a guard of honour formed by members of The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland during the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on July 2, 2024. The King is in Scotland for Royal Week where he will undertake a range of engagements celebrating community, innovation and history. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
French-Tunisian artist and muralist eL Seed poses in front of his mural during its press preview presentation, on the external walls of the contemporary art exhibitions site Pirelli HangarBicocca, in Milan, Italy, 02 July 2024. ‘Waves Only Exist Because the Wind Blows’ is the title of his new work covering the exterior walls of the ‘Cubo’ space at Pirelli HangarBicocca. Picture: EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER
A spectator wearing body paint in the colours of the climber’s polka dot (dotted) jersey gestures along the roadside near Briancon in the French Alps during the 4th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 140 km between Pinerolo in Italy, and Valloire in France, on July 2, 2024. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
This photographs shows electric vehicles that will be used by athletes during a visit of the site of the Olympic village where the athletes will be housed in Saint-Denis, a nearby suburb of Paris, on July 2, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP)
France’s supporters wearing face paint depicting the French flag pose for pictures as they arrive before the start of the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between France and Belgium at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on July 1, 2024. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
This photograph shows ducklings in a breeding facility in Castelnau-Tursan, southwestern France, on July 1, 2024. (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP)
A raincoat-clad child rides in the front basket of a bicycle on a rainy day in Beijing on July 2, 2024. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
A man walks on a flooded beach after the passage of Hurricane Beryl in Bridgetown, Barbados on July 1, 2024. Hurricane Beryl brought devastating winds and heavy rain to several Caribbean islands on July 1, 2024 as the earliest-ever Category 4 storm churned westward. (Photo by Chandan KHANNA / AFP)
