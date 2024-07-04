24 hours in pictures, 4 July 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Artifacts are displayed during a handover ceremony at the National Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on 04 July 2024. Cambodian officials of the National Museum celebrate the repatriation of 14 looted artifacts from New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to Cambodia which arrived in Phnom Penh the previous day on 03 July. Picture: EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures featuring wild fires in California, the Elite 16 Beach Pro Tour in Switzerland, protesters against racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in Paris and a Peta protester in a bear costume in London.
A plane drops fire retardant on the Sharp Fire as fire crews battle the fire in Simi Valley, California, USA, 03 July 2024. The Sharp wildfire is over 100 acres and was reported amid an excessive heat warning that’s in effect from 11:00 a.m. local time Wednesday through Monday for all of Ventura County, excluding the coastal areas. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Feet jump in the sand during the Elite 16 Beach Pro Tour, in Gstaad, Switzerland, 04 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER
Water sprinklers vehicles spray water to cool the road during a hot day in the downtown area of Moscow, Russia, 04 July 2024. The temperatures in the Russian capital exceeded 33,7 degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Protesters hold a sign saying ‘all united against racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia’, during a rally called by French unions and civil society organizations against the far right party RN, ahead of the second round of elections, in Paris, France, 03 July 2024. The protest was organized by some of the French independent media as well as labour unions and civil society organizations, to call for a ‘Democratic Front against the far right’ in Place de la Republique in Paris, after France’s far right National Rally made significant gains during the first round of parliamentary elections one week earlier. The second round of elections for a new Parliament is to be held on 07 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
A person wears bracelets as fans gather near the Johan Cruijff ArenA where ‘Swifties’ – dedicated fans of the US singer – wait for a Taylor Swift concert, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 04 July 2024. The American singer’s performance is one of three concerts in Amsterdam on three consecutive evenings, which are part of the artist’s current ‘The Eras Tour’. Picture: EPA-EFE/DINGENA MOL
Mourners react during the funeral of late Hezbollah commander Mohammad Naameh Nasser, during a funeral procession in Beirut, Lebanon, 04 July 2024. Hezbollah commander Mohammad Naameh was killed following an Israeli airstrike which hit his car on 03 July in the southern coastal town of Tyre, according to the Lebanese armed group on the same day. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
A boy accompanies the transport of relief material on a tractor trolley for flood affected people in the flooded Jamunamukh village, Hojai district of Assam, India, 04 July 2024. According to the daily flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two individuals lost their lives in Tezpur, Sonitpur district. Over 1.625 million people have been affected by floods across Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, and Dhemaji districts. Currently, the state administration is running 515 relief camps and distribution centers across 24 districts, providing shelter to 386,950 people. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
German DJ Purple Disco Machine performs on the opening night of the Balaton Sound music festival in Zamardi, Hungary, 03 July 2024. The festival runs through 06 July. Picture: EPA-EFE/Tamas Vasvari
A man walks along the beach of Manresa, covered with garbage after the passage of Hurricane Beryl, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 3 July 2024. The Dominican Republic and Haiti emerged almost unscathed from the passage of Hurricane Beryl, whose main effect on the island of Hispaniola, shared by both countries, was the heavy swell that hit the Caribbean coast, and a few electricity and water supply issues. Picture: EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria
Cristina Bucsa of Spain (L) is shaded with an umbrella while she strechtes during her Women’s 2nd round match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, London, Britain, 04 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
A Peta protestor in a bear costume waits for Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer to arrive at a polling station during the British General Election in London, Britain, 04 July 2024. Britons are heading to the polls to elect new members of Parliament following the call by Britain’s Prime Minister Sunak for a snap election. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A demonstrator shouts slogans as he takes part in a protest, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 04 July 2024. Hundreds of students protesting under the banner of the ‘Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’ blocked the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka, demanding the cancellation of the quota system in government jobs. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
