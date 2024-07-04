24 hours in pictures, 4 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Artifacts are displayed during a handover ceremony at the National Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on 04 July 2024. Cambodian officials of the National Museum celebrate the repatriation of 14 looted artifacts from New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to Cambodia which arrived in Phnom Penh the previous day on 03 July. Picture: EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY