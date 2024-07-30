24 hours in pictures, 30 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Brazil’s Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave in the 5th heat of the men’s surfing round 3, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo’o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring South Africa’s Tatjana Smith celebrating after winning a gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Olympics, fire devastation at Suikerbosrand Nature Reserve, a man building an incredible sandcastle in Torrevieja, Alicante, Spain, and street art in Russia. South Africa’s Tatjana Smith celebrates after winning the final of the women’s 100m breaststroke swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) The United States Space Force-51 mission lifts off on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from the Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA, 30 July 2024. According to the Space Systems Command, the USSF-51 is a classified National Security Space Launch (NSSL) mission. During its lifetime since 1957, the Atlas family has launched almost every category of space vehicle including military, government, and commercial weather, communications, and science satellites, experimental satellites, robotic probes for exploration, planetary orbiters and rovers, lunar explorers, space planes, two capsules carrying cargo and one with astronauts for the International Space Station (ISS), and one telescope. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH Tourists wearing traditional Thai dresses visit Wat Arun, the Temple of Dawn, in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 July 2024. Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry said the country’s tourism industry was recovering after over 20 million tourists arrivals, mostly from China, were recorded in the first seven months of 2024, with a 35 million arrivals forecast by the end of the year. Picutre: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK Fire-damaged scenes at Suikerbosrand Nature Reserve in Heidelberg are seen 30 July 2024. Teams of firefighters have been trying to control the fire that has been raging since Sunday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Fire-damaged scenes at Suikerbosrand Nature Reserve in Heidelberg are seen 30 July 2024. Teams of firefighters have been trying to control the fire that has been raging since Sunday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A man builds a sand castle while beachgoers enjoy the sunny day in Torrevieja, Alicante, Spain, 30 July 2024. Authorities issued an orange heat alert for the Valencian Community, with temperatures reaching up to 42 degrees Celsius. The heatwave continues in Spain with temperatures to up to more than 40 degrees Celsius in the southern region of Granada, in central Spain and in the more northern Zaragoza region, according to forcasts of the Spanish State Meteorological Agency AEMet on 30 July. Picture: EPA-EFE/MORELL A migrant is assisted by Red Cross personnel after arriving at the port of Arrecife, in Lanzarote, Spain’s Canary Islands, 30 July 2024. Spanish Safe and Rescue brigade Salvamento Maritimo on 30 July rescued two inflatable boats with 72 migrants on board in waters near the island of Lanzarote. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADRIEL PERDOMO People walk past a graffiti as part of the street art exhibition ‘Rhythm of the City’ in Moscow, Russia, 30 July 2024. In recent years, street art has become a trend in decorating the walls and facades of buildings in Moscow. Street artists are required to coordinate their future murals with the Moscow authorities. For the application of illicit inscriptions and graffiti on urban objects, a fine of up to 300 thousand rubles (3,200 Euros) can be imposed. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV People attend the funeral of flash flood victims in Darra Adam Khel, Kohat District, Pakistan, 30 July 2024. According to the Pakistan’s emergency service Rescue 1122, eleven members of a family, including women and children, drowned after their house’s basement was flooded with rainwater during a heavy downpour in Darra Adam Khel. The victims were trapped while sleeping as the water rose rapidly. This incident happened amid heavy rains that have alleviated a prolonged drought in the Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bringing significant rainfall to areas like Khyber Bara, Jamrud, Landi Kotal, and Tirah Valley, and resulting in cooler temperatures in the region. Picture: EPA-EFE/BASIT GALANI A rescue worker attends the scene after 11 members of a family died in a rain-related incident in Darra Adam Khel, Kohat District, Pakistan, 30 July 2024. According to the Pakistan’s emergency service Rescue 1122, eleven members of a family, including women and children, drowned after their house’s basement was flooded with rainwater during a heavy downpour in Darra Adam Khel. The victims were trapped while sleeping as the water rose rapidly. This incident happened amid heavy rains that have alleviated a prolonged drought in the Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bringing significant rainfall to areas like Khyber Bara, Jamrud, Landi Kotal, and Tirah Valley, and resulting in cooler temperatures in the region. Picture: EPA-EFE/BASIT GALANI A firefighting helicopter flies over a cemetery near the area affected with wildfires next to the village of Nemanjitsi, near Sveti Nikole, North Macedonia, 30 July 2024. A preliminary damage estimate according to the mayor of the Municipality of Sveti Nikole, Dejan Vladev, shows that about 40 houses in Kokosinjac, Malino, Nemanjitsi, and Orel were reduced to ashes by the flames, which spread quickly due to the wind, on 29 July. More than 40 wildfires are active across the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI Firefighters walk through smoke from the Park Fire, which has currently burned over 360,141 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), in Tehama County, California, USA, 29 July 2024. According to a press release from Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, a 42-year-old man from Chico, California, was arrested for allegedly pushing a burning car into a gully, which set off the Park Fire. As of today, according to Cal Fire, the fire was 12 percent contained. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO A person looks at flowers and tributes at the scene of a stabbing attack near Hart Street in Southport, Britain, 30 July 2024. Two children were killed and nine people were injured after a stabbing attack in Southport on 29 July. Armed police detained a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while the motivation for the attack was not being treated as terrorist related. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 29 July 2024