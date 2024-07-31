24 hours in pictures, 31 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

An underwater view shows US’ Regan Smith competing in the semifinal of the women’s 200m butterfly swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 31, 2024. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP)

Protesters hold a banner (C) reading in Arabic 'Ismail left a will, don't give up on the cause' during a protest to condemn the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, organized by the Popular Current, in Tunis, Tunisia, 31 July 2024. According to an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) statement on 31 July, Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were targeted and killed in Tehran on 31 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA A modified stop sign, featuring a sticker that reads "STOP CORRUPTION" is seen in Constantia Kloof, Roodepoort, 31 July 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Supporters of the Islamic political party Jamat-e-Islami offer funeral prayers in absentia following the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 31 July 2024. According to an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) statement on 31 July, Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed in Tehran on 31 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB Germany's Sebastian Koerdel (C) and Lithuania's Rytis Jasiunas (R) compete in race 9 of the men's IQFoil windsurfing event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games sailing competition at the Roucas-Blanc Marina in Marseille on July 31, 2024. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) Seif Elderaa of Egypt in action during the Men's Preliminary Round Group B match between France and Egypt at the Handball competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the South Paris Arena in Paris, France, 31 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO Argentina's Jose Torres Gil competes in the Men's Cycling BMX Freestyle Park Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP) Demonstrators wave flags and hold pictures of the leader of the Palestinian militant Hamas group, Ismail Haniyeh, (C) and senior leader Saleh al-Arouri during a protest on July 31, 2024 in Beirut's Burj al-Barajneh camp for Palestinian refugees, denouncing his killing. – Hamas said on July 31 its political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, where he was attending the swearing-in of the new president, and vowed the act "will not go unanswered". (Photo by Fadel ITANI / AFP) A fire brigade helicopter flies over a large fire that broke out in the Monte Mario area in Rome, Italy, 31 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI A firefighter works to extinguish a fire that broke out in the Monte Mario area, in Rome, Italy, 31 July 2024. Firefighters and civil protection officials worked to extinguish the flames and evacuated four buildings and the Astronomy Observatory. State broadcaster RAI's studios in Via Teulada were also evacuated for safety reasons. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI A member of Israel's emergency medical service Magen David Adom, a youth and a woman take part in an exercise aimed at handling war situations, in Kibbutz Afek in northern Israel on July 31, 2024. – The exercise included a simulation of a missile strike on a building populated by dozens of people, using pyrotechnics and tens of rescue vehicles, to ensure the operational continuity of the organisation in a war situation. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP) Iranians hold pictures of late Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh during a protest at the Palestine square in Tehran, Iran, 31 July 2024. According to an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) statement on 31 July, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were targeted and killed in Tehran on 31 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH A woman sits on swing, 120 metres high above the Alexanderplatz, in Berlin, Germany, 31 July 2024. Visitors are attached to a safety harness and pushed into the void above Alexanderplatz on the rooftop of a hotel in the centre of the city. According to the operator, it is the highest swing in Europe. Picture: EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE