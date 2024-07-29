24 hours in pictures, 29 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

South Africa’s Alan Hatherly celebrates his bronze medal on the podium after the men’s cross-country mountain biking event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Elancourt Hill venue in Elancourt, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring South Africa’s Alan Hatherly collecting his bronze medal in the men’s cross country mountain bike race, plus various other amazing photographs from the Olympics, and festival goers at the Paleo Festival in Nyon. Festival goers listen to the performance of Congolese singer and rapper Gims at the Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland, 28 July 2024. The Paleo is an open-air music festival running from 23 to 28 July. More than 250,000 visitors are expected during the festival. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD Johanne Defay of France in action during the Women first round of the Surfing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, 28 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL The Olympic cauldron attached to a balloon rises up in the air at the Jardin des Tuileries next to the Louvre Museum, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, 28 July 2024. The Paris Olympic Games 2024 run from 26 July to 11 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN Switzerland’s #02 Nina Brunner dives to return the ball in the women’s pool F beach volleyball match between Switzerland and Spain during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) Rafael Nadal (R) of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia greet each other ahead of their Men’s Singles second round match at the Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, 29 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON Japan’s Miu Hirano eyes the ball as she prepares to serve to Italy’s Giorgia Piccolin during their women’s table tennis singles round of 64 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on July 29, 2024. (Photo by JUNG Yeon-je / AFP) Slovakia’s Matej Benus competes in the men’s canoe single final of the canoe slalom competition at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP) Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado makes a statement after voting in presidential election, in Caracas, Venezuela, 28 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Ronald Pena R Crews compete in Race 4 of the men’s 49er skiff event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games sailing competition at the Roucas-Blanc Marina in Marseille on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP) Member of the Turkish parliament Sibel Suicmez of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) displays a red banner reading ‘Do not stain the parliament with blood, say stop to the massacre’ as she protests during a voting session on a bill aimed at regulating the country’s large stray dog population, at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in Ankara, Turkey, early 29 July 2024. The Turkish parliament on 28 July began voting on a bill aimed at managing the country’s large stray dog population and it has approved the first five articles of the bill which proposes changes to the Animal Protection Law early on 29 July. Animal advocates are concerned that the bill could lead to widespread culling of the animals. Picture: EPA-EFE/NECATI SAVAS Mohamed Elsayed of Egypt celebrates after beating Tibor Andrasfi of Hungary in the Men Epee Individual bronze medal bout in the Fencing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, 28 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO This underwater view shows Britain’s Noah Williams and Thomas Daley competing in the men’s synchronised 10m platform diving final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) Spectators during the Men first round of the Surfing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, 28 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a flood-hit area in North Phyongan Province, North Korea, 28 July 2024 (issued 29 July 2024). According to KCNA, a record downpour hit the northern border of North Korea and China on 27 July caused the water level of the Amnok River to far exceed the danger line, affecting more than 5,000 inhabitants in several islet areas of Sinuiju City and Uiju County of North Phyongan Province. Picture: EPA-EFE/KCNA To keep the balance of the houseboat on the dry beds of the Jhelum River, owners have fixed wooden logs at the bottom; in Srinagar, Kashmir, India, 29 July 2024. Kashmir is amidst an intense heatwave and a continued dry spell, leaving the water bodies in the region including the Jhelum River, considered the lifeline of Kashmir, depleted and with intermittent dry patches, forcing some houseboat owners to anchor their boats on its banks. According to the local Meteorological Department, 27 July 2024 at night, at 24.6 degrees Celsius was the hottest night in Srinagar in 132 years while the maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius recorded on 28 July 2024 was the fourth hottest July day in Srinagar’s history. The ongoing heatwave and continued dry spell are affecting the agricultural and horticultural season while the power supply generated from hydropower plants has also declined drastically due to the low water discharge. The people in many parts of Kashmir including the Charar-e-Sharief shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani in central Kashmir’s Budgam district also offered Salat-ul-Istiqlal prayers and held traditional dance and songs calling for an end to the ongoing dry spell. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN An artist dressed as Hindu deity Mahakali, performs during a procession to mark Bonalu festival at Akkanna Madanna temple in Hyderabad on July 29, 2024. Melvin Imoudu of Germany competes in the Men 100m Backstroke semifinal of the Swimming competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France, 28 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON A firefighter battles the Park Fire, which has currently burned over 353,194 acres according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), in Tehama County, California, USA, 28 July 2024. According to a press release from Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, a 42-year-old man from Chico, California was arrested for allegedly pushing a burning car into a gully which set off the Park Fire. As of today, according to Cal Fire, the fire was 12 percent contained. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO