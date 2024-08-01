24 hours in pictures, 1 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Pau Echaniz of Spain competes in the semi final of in the Men Kayak Single competition in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, 01 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring the first Trump rally in Pennsylvania since the assassination attempt that resulted in his injury, Christiaan Bezuidenhout of Team South Africa during Day One of the Men’s Individual Stroke Play on day six of the Olympic Games Paris, the Royal Barge Procession for this year’s Royal Kathin ceremony and Warsaw residents lighting flares as they hold a minute of silence to honor the heroes of the Warsaw Uprising.

A US Secret Service agent stands by before former US President Donald J. Trump arrives to hold rally at New Holland Arena in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, USA, 31 July 2024. This is the first Trump rally in Pennsylvania since the assassination attempt that resulted in Trump’s injury during a rally on 13 July. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Mykhailo, a Ukrainian serviceman embraces his girlfriend Viktoria who arrived on a train from Kyiv to visit him, at a railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Donetsk region, on August 1, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)

Spain’s King Felipe VI steers the Aifos’ vessel as he takes part in the Mapfre King’s Sailing Cup regatta at Palma’s Bay Palma, Mallorca, Balearic islands, Spain, 01 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of Team South Africa lines up a putt on the 15th green with a view of the Olympic rings during Day One of the Men’s Individual Stroke Play on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Thai Navy oarsmen row on the royal barge Suphannahong, or ‘Golden Swan’, during a rehearsal of the Royal Barge Procession for this year’s Royal Kathin ceremony, along the Chao Phraya river, in Bangkok, Thailand, 01 August 2024. About 2,200 oarsmen will row the ceremonial barges along the Chao Phraya River for the Royal Kathin ceremony on 27 October 2024. Kathin Festival is a traditional Buddhist festival held in the eleventh month of the Thai lunar calendar celebrated with offering ceremonies, such as new saffron robes to the Buddhist monks. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Warsaw residents light flares as they hold a minute of silence to honor the heroes of the Warsaw Uprising during the commemorations of the 80th anniversary of Warsaw Uprising in the center of Warsaw, Poland, 01 August 2024. The Warsaw Uprising started on 01 August 1944 as the biggest resistance operation in Nazi-occupied Europe. Initially intended to last several days, it continued for over two months before being suppressed by the Germans. The uprising claimed the lives of about 18,000 insurgents and around 180,000 civilians. Picture: EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI

Anti-riot police carry an injured Filipino informal settler during a demolition raid at a shanty town in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 01 August 2024. According to a local government official, close to a hundred families were ejected from their shanties to give way for a developing firm turning the area into a business district. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Hezbollah fighters carry the coffin of slain commander Fuad Shukr during his funeral in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 1, 2024. Hezbollah mourned its top commander Shukr, whose body was recovered from the rubble of an Israeli strike in south Beirut on July 30, as fears mounted of a wider conflict on August 1. (Photo by Ibrahim AMRO / AFP)

A cyclist rides next to a non-authorized bicycle path sign in Berlin, Germany, 01 August 2024. Activists of the organization ‘Sand im Getriebe’ (German for lit.: Sand in the gearbox) set up a pop up bicycle path by spraying biycycle path signs on a street in the Berlin district of Weissensee. While media were present and reporting. An unknown person started to spray neon yellow paint over the white activists’ signs. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Geese take off during the Rowing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, 01 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Fans cheer through openings in a barrier along the route of the Women’s 20KM Race Walk Final of the Athletics competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Stade de France stadium in Saint Denis, France, 01 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Shady Elnahas of Canada and Daniel Eich of Switzerland fight during the Men -100kg Elimination Round of 16 bout of the Judo competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Champs-de-Mars Arena in Paris, France, 01 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Piotr Kuczera of Poland has a bleeding eye during the Men -100kg Elimination Round of 16 bout against Zelym Kotsoiev of Azerbaijan of the Judo competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Champs-de-Mars Arena in Paris, France, 01 August 2024. Picure: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A member of the LGTBI community wears face paint during an event, in Bogota, Colombia, 31 July 2024. Colombian LGTBI collectives presented to Congress a transgender bill that ‘seeks to establish measures to guarantee the right to diverse gender identity and access to other rights denied or hindered due to prejudice, violence and systematic discrimination’. Picture: EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

