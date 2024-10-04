24 hours in pictures, 4 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Rider Chazelle Smith rides Cosmo K in the Junior Open Competition, 4 October 2024, at The Toyota SA 2024 South African Derby, at Kyalami Equestrian Park. The event includes Showjumping, Showing and Dressage Classes and runs until Sunday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion taking part in a performance using liquid natural gas, the Toyota SA 2024 South African Derby, at Kyalami Equestrian Park, ballet dancers performing in the Joburg Theatre’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, and a cityscape created by artist Anirban Das at a temporary pandal where an art exhibition is being prepared as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata. Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion take part in a performance using liquid natural gas beside the International Memorial to Seafarers on the Albert Embankment in London on October 4, 2024. According to their press release, their aim is to expose how many companies are “hoodwinking International Maritime Organisation (IMO) delegates by falsely claiming Liquid Natural Gas is a green fuel”, and to “expose how the IMO is doing nothing to stop LNG becoming the fossil fuel of choice for shipping”. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) SAAF members at the presentation of the ceremonial colour parade to the SA Air Force at Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing (AF MDW) in Valhalla on October 04, 2024 in October 04, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The presentation of colour parade is a significant military tradition wherein base or unit colours (flags) are formally presented, and the parade also reveals the distinctive colours and symbolic heritage of the South African Air Force. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) Maritime cadets take part in the swearing-in ceremony and accepting first-year students into cadets of the Admiral Dmitry Senyavin Marine Technical Academy in Kronstadt, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, 04 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV The Russian Navy frigate Neustrashimy docks in on October 03, 2024 in Simonstown, South Africa. It is reported that the Russian Navy frigate Neustrashimy, accompanied by the replenishment vessel Akademik Pashin, arrived just in time for the SA Navy Festival this weekend. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Rider Tanit Williams rides Lady Rollem in the Junior Open Competition, 4 October 2024, at The Toyota SA 2024 South African Derby, at Kyalami Equestrian Park. The event includes Showjumping, Showing and Dressage Classes and runs until Sunday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Ballet dancers Revil Yon and Monike Cristina perform in the Joburg Theatre’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, 3 October 2024, at the Joburg Theater. The show is a world premiere as it is the first time the book has been choreographed into a ballet. The show was choreographed by Mario Gaglione with music composed by Mark Cheyne. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Leader of Build One South Africa, (BOSA) Mmusi Maimane joined a picket outside WC Legislature over planned Western Cape teacher cuts on October 04, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The picket is in solidarity with over 2,400 teachers earmarked to lose their jobs as a result of budget cuts next year. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A Dutch Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) plane prepares to depart from Eindhoven Air Force Base for Beirut, Lebanon to evacuate Dutch nationals who have reported to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs for repatriation, in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, 04 October 2024. EU countries are evacuating their citizens from Lebanon as the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict escalates amid fears of a wider regional crisis in the Middle East. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR Demonstrators carry signs and flags during a protest in support of the Lebanese and Palestinian people, in Amman, Jordan, 04 October 2024. Protesters denounced Israel’s ‘aggression’ on the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Lebanon. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMAD ALI A handout photo made available by the Iranian Supreme Leader office shows a crowd of people listening to Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as he speaks during the Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 04 October 2024. Khamenei has called for the unity of all Muslim countries against Israel, saying that Israel will not defeat Hamas and Hezbollah. Picture: EPA-EFE/IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER OFFICE A cityscape created by artist Anirban Das at a temporary pandal where an art exhibition is being prepared as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, 04 October 2024. Known also as Durgotsava or Shaaradotsava, Durga Puja is an annual festival in India that reveres and pays homage to the Hindu goddess Durga and her victory over the demon Mahishasura. The celebration is scheduled to take place from 09 to 13 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY Partially submerged cars are seen at a used-car lot following flash floods in Kiseljak, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 04 October 2024. Central and southern parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina were hit by a severe rainstorm overnight, which caused widespread flooding, closing roads, cutting electricity, and disrupting telecom signals. Rescue services in Jablanica and Kiseljak reported several people missing and called for army assistance, as access to Jablanica was completely blocked due to road and rail closures. 14 fatalities due to the flash floods have been confirmed so far by the regional government of Hercegovacko-Neretvanska county. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIDAL SALJIC A member of press looks at an artwork titled ‘Arched Figure No.2’ by British-Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor at Sotheby’s auction house in London, Britain, 04 October 2024. Sotheby’s auction house will exhibit artworks from the annual Contemporary Evening Auction, with the sale of items expected to reach 220 million pounds sterling (262 million EUR) in total on 09 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 3 October 2024