48 hours in pictures, 6 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Members of the “Colla Castellera de Sant Pere i Sant Pau” team build a “castell” (human tower) during the 26th Human Towers Competition in Tarragona on October 5, 2024. – These human towers, built traditionally in festivals within Catalonia, gather several teams that attempt to build and dismantle a human tower structure. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring thousands of South Africans at the Isolate Israel march to Parliament, people performing during the ‘Cultural Festival for Peace’ opening ceremony in Hanoi, people attend the 15th Annual Palestine Solidarity Alliance in Johannesburg, and a rabbit during the 8th National Rabbit Exhibition as part of the Autumn Garden Fair at the Podkarpacki Agricultural Advisory Center in Boguchwala, Poland. Thousands of supporters at the Isolate Israel march to Parliament on October 05, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The groups are calling for the international community to boycott, divest and sanction Israel over the apartheid and genocide in Palestine. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Consul General in India (Durban), Dr. Thelma John David and other officials join Hindu devotees adorned in traditional attire perform the Arati (prayer) marking the Navratri Festival at the Gujarati Hindu Sanskruti temple in Durban. Held over nine nights, the Navratri festival combines religious and cultural activities and is celebrated to pay reverence to the Hindu Goddess Durga. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal People perform during the ‘Cultural Festival for Peace’ opening ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam, 06 October 2024. The event is part of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the liberation day of the Capital and the 25th anniversary of ‘City for Peace.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH People attend the 15th Annual Palestine Solidarity Alliance, WALK FOR FREEDOM, in support of the Palestinian people, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 06 October 2024. During the peaceful walk, protesters took to the streets of Johannesburg, condemning Israel for the bombings in Gaza. Upcoming 07 October 2024 marks one year since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200, and one year since Israel began its war on Gaza, killing more than 41,000 and destroying the Palestinian enclave. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Costumed participants take part in the Hispanic Parade in Madrid, Spain, 05 October 2024. Over 1,000 people and six floats marched in the parade. Picture: EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR A rabbit is pictured during the 8th National Rabbit Exhibition as part of the Autumn Garden Fair at the Podkarpacki Agricultural Advisory Center in Boguchwala, southeastern Poland, 06 October 2024. The 19th Autumn Garden Fair gathers hundreds of horticultural exhibitors and breeders from across the country from 05 until 06 October in Boguchwala. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ Sheep with their shepherds return from grazing in the mountains during autumn ‘redyk’ in Ochotnica Gorna village, southern Poland, 05 October 2024. Redyk in the Tatra Mountains it is held each fall to move the flocks off the mountains to their winter grazing homes. Picture: EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MOMOT Protesters clash with Police during the pro-Palestinian march, in Rome, Italy, 05 October 2024. The center of Rome is locked down for an unauthorized pro-Palestinian march scheduled for 05 October, with police controls at checkpoints in the Italian capital. Upcoming 07 October 2024, marks one year since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200, and one year since Israel began its war on Gaza, killing more than 41,000 and destroying the Palestinian enclave. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI A League supporter during the traditional Lega (League) party rally in Pontida, near Bergamo, northern Italy, 06 October 2024. Italy’s right-wing League party is holding its annual rally at Pontida on 05 and 06 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHELE MARAVIGLIA An Israeli soldier visits an installation honouring those who were killed and kidnapped in the Supernova music festival during the October 7 attacks by Palestinian militants, at the site of the festival near Kibbutz Reim in southern Israel on October 6, 2024. – Israel marks the first anniversary Monday of the devastating October 7 Hamas attack that sparked the Gaza war and has now engulfed neighbouring Lebanon, creating a perilous regional crisis. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) Soldiers take part in a military parade during celebrations marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) in front of the National Monument (MONAS) at Merdeka Square in Jakarta on October 5, 2024. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) Bees on their honeycombs in the town of Arnaia, Halkidiki, Greece, 26 September 2024 (issued 05 October 2024), during the last days of the honey harvest before winter. The overall production of honey in Greece is expected to be at least 50 percent lower than in previous years due to a significant water crisis caused by prolonged drought, aggravated by consecutive heat waves, and flower shortages. Picture: EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS A visitor dressed up in a cosplay outfit attends the Paris Manga fair at Parc des Exposition Paris Nord in Villepinte, northern of Paris, on October 5, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) Members of the French theater troupe ‘Kidam’ (La Compagnie des Quidams) perform the play ‘Herber’s Dream’ with a street parade during the ‘White night’ in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 05 October, 2024. The event was held to commemorate two anniversaries, the 20th anniversary of the ‘White Night’ initiative and the 50th anniversary of the commencement of activities by the French Institute in Skopje. The ‘Erber’s Dream’, is part of a programme comprising about twenty events scheduled in various locations in Skopje for tonight’s ‘White Night’ celebrations. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI Activists take part in a protest against fossil fuels in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 05 October 2024. Around 30 European climate justice movements took part in a protest organized by United for Climate Justice (UCJ). UCJ is a platform of climate and social justice movements working for rapid and systemic cultural, economic and political change, driven for and by people. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET Participants climb a pyramid made of long wooden sticks as part of the Mekotek ritual in the village of Munggu in Bali, Indonesia, 05 October 2024. The Mekotek ritual is a Balinese Hindu tradition carried by the villagers of Munggu, as a symbol of victory and a spiritual attempt to ward off disasters. Held every six months, the tradition is followed by all men in the village who bring long sticks, used to form a pyramid that gets repeatedly climbed by the participants at every intersection during the procession. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI