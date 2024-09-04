24 hours in pictures, 4 September 2024
A bereaved relative looks at pictures of the Grenfell Tower fire victims during a press conference by Grenfell Next of Kin group at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, Britain, 04 September 2024. The Grenfell Inquiry Phase 2 was published on 04 September 2024. It examined the conditions that allowed the fire to spread at the 24-storey Grenfell Tower apartment block on 14 June 2017, claiming the lives of 72 people. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Romanian model Madalina Ghenea arrives for the premiere of ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ at the 81st annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 04 September 2024. The movie is presented in the official competition ‘Venezia 81’ at the festival running from 28 August to 07 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
The honor guards stand in front of government building ahead of the official visit of the Polish Prime Minister Tusk in Chisinau, Moldova, 04 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU
Participants shout slogans during a candlelight mass protest to demand justice over last month’s rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata, India, 04 September 2024. A trainee doctor was found dead on 09 August 2024 in a seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide protests and strikes by medical students and doctors across the country. On 13 August, the High Court of Kolkata transferred the doctor’s rape and murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A long exposure photo shows the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) head office lit up in golden light, the color representing childhood cancer awareness, to mark the International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, in Mumbai, India, 04 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI CREATIVE
The large sculpture ‘Tiger and Turtle – Magic Mountain’ by German artists duo Heike Mutter and Ulrich Genth on a summer day in Duisburg, Germany, 03 September 2024. Tiger and Turtle – Magic Mountain is a large sculpture modelled on a roller coaster and is a work of art by Heike Mutter and Ulrich Genth that was developed as part of the Ruhr.2010 Capital of Culture. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF
Protesters supporting and families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza protest next to the Kirya in Tel Aviv, Israel, 04 September 2024. According to a statement by the Israeli Government Press Office, 97 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, with 33 confirmed dead. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A group of Palestinian youth practice parkour at sunset on the beach of Khan Younis camp in the southern Gaza Strip on September 4, 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
A woman walks through a door imitating the entry of the French cabaret from 19th century ‘Cabaret de l’Enfer’ (The Cabaret of Hell) during a press visit of the exhibition ‘Surrealism’ at Pompidou Center in Paris, France, 03 September 2024. The exhibition, structured in 14 sections, traces with paintings, drawings, films, photographs and documents the Surrealist movement from its inception in 1924 with the manifesto of the French surrealist writer Andre Breton. The exhibition runs from 04 September 2024 to 13 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
A visitor sits under the shadow projected by a plane during the Egypt International Air Show, at El Alamein International Airport, Egypt, 04 September 2024. Egypt International Air Show 2024 takes place from 03 to 05 September. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM
Pigeons gather on the pitch of Parken stadium, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 04 September 2024. Switzerland will face Denmark in their group D Nations League soccer match on 05 September. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg (C) participates in a pro-Palestinian protest in Copenhagen, Denmark, 04 September 2024. Thunberg was arrested among other protesters by Danish police, according to student’s group. Students Against Occupation group marched from the University of Copenhagen’s City Campus to Vor Frue Square, demanding that the University of Copenhagen (KU) stop collaborating with Israeli universities. Picture: EPA-EFE/EMIL HELMS
Italian actor Sveva Alviti attends the premiere of film ‘Queer’ during the 81st annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2024. The movie is presented in official competition ‘Venezia 81’ at the festival running from 28 August to 07 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire in the National Forest Park of Brasilia, Brazil, 03 September 2024. In the middle of the heat, fires have extended throughout most parts of Brazil. The National Institute of Meteorology announced a red alert due to the low humidity of the air in Brasilia. Picture: EPA-EFE/Andre Borges
