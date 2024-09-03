24 hours in pictures, 3 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A guest attends the red carpet of the movie “The Room Next Door” presented in competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 2, 2024. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

People ride a motorcycle through a flooded stream caused by heavy rain, in Sanaa, Yemen, 02 September 2024. Heavy rainfall in Yemen since August has caused devastating flooding across the country, according to Yemen's meteorological service. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB A woman in large and decorated Carnival outfit takes part in the annual West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 02 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL An airplane flies above the Manhattan skyline at sunset as seen from Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 2, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Britain's Queen Camilla walks with Stonegate Farmers CEO Adrian Gott as they pass model elephants, during her visit to Stonegate Farmers, a new state-of-the-art facility where free-range and organic eggs are packed in Lacock, western England on September 3, 2024. (Photo by Kin Cheung / POOL / AFP) Eswatini's King Mswati III (C), South Africa's Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (L) and former Botswana President Ian Khama (2nd R) arrive for the 2024 Umhlanga Reed Dance ceremony, at the Ludzidzini Royal Residence on September 2, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) Military personnel hold their rifles as they stand guard ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, 03 September 2024. Pope Francis is in an apostolic visit to the Muslim-majority country from 03 to 06 September and is expected to meet with interfaith leaders at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, to promote peace and dialogue among different religious communities. He will also meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and lead a mass prayer with 80,000 worshippers at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. Picture: EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO Israeli armoured vehicles drive on a destroyed street during a raid in Tulkarem on September 3, 2024, amid a large-scale military offensive launched a week earlier in the occupied West Bank. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP) A model presents creations from the 2025 Spring/Summer collection by Japanese designers Yasokichi Konishiki and Takafumi Tsuruta for the label "52tenbo+" during the Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, 03 September 2024. The presentation of the 2025 Spring/Summer collections runs from 02 to 07 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON Internally displaced Palestinians attend a gathering to collect food donated by a charity, in Khan Younis camp, southern Gaza Strip, 03 September 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD A handout photo made available by OIS/IOC shows Sydney Fokou Takam of Spain takes a practice jump ahead of the Para Athletics Women's Long Jump – T12 finals at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, in Paris, France, 01 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Ariana Suarez for OIS/IOC A model displays a creation from designer Furuta, a presentation from the Global Fashion Collective (GFC), during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo on September 3, 2024. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) An aerial view shoes wind turbines at the Royd Moor onshore Wind Farm near Penistone, northern England on September 3, 2024. The UK on Tuesday said it had awarded a record 131 new green infrastructure projects in a single auction, including plans for Europe's two biggest offshore windfarms. The new Labour government hailed the outcome to power millions of homes across the island nation with cleaner energy and which followed a similar unsuccessful auction in 2023 under the previous Conservative administration. There were also contracts for onshore wind, solar and tidal energy projects. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)