24 hours in pictures, 5 September 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Protesters clash with police during a march against the presidential veto of the pension law in front of the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 04 September 2024. The Argentine Executive made official on 02 September the veto of the bill to update pensions, which had been approved by a large majority in Parliament, a measure with a significant political cost due to the dissent with the opposition. The project, which had been approved by the Senate – after passing through the House of Representatives – on 22 August, established a formula for monthly updating of pensions that combined the inflation index and the average variation of formal salaries, plus an extraordinary adjustment of 8.1%. Picture: EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring Donald Trump arriving to speak during a FOX News town hall in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, flowering Bauhinia trees in Pretoria, Maori warriors participating during the funeral ceremony of New Zealand’s Maori King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII in Ngaruawahia, and nuns and priests taking part in a prayer near Mother Teresa’s tomb during a mass marking Mother Teresa’s 27th death anniversary.
Former US President and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives to speak with conservative broadcaster Sean Hannity (Not Pictured) during a FOX News town hall in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, USA, 04 September 2024. Both Trump and his democratic opponent, Vice President Harris, are devoting and extensive amount of time and money in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
Lina, a person experiencing homelessness, uses a fire hydrant to wash in the Skid Row neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 September 2024. Excessive-heat warnings are in effect through 06 September for much of Southern California and other parts of the western US, with the National Weather Service forecasting ”multiple days of widespread highs into the triple digits and maximum temperatures up to around 115-120F in the typically hottest desert locations.” Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Julia Lucas, who works in Groenkloof, looks at purchasing a jacket from a street vendor, as she stands in front of a flowering Bauhinia, also known as mountain ebony, in Groenkloof, Pretoria, 5 September 2024, at the beginning of Spring. The tree usually starts flowering towards the end of winter, with blossoms lasting into summer. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Low water levels at Lake Titicaca in Puno, Peru 04 September 2024. The level of Titicaca, the highest navigable lake in the world, shared by Peru and Bolivia, has decreased by 55 centimeters on its Peruvian coast, warned the director of the office of the National Meteorology and Hydrology Service (Senamhi) in that department, Sixto Flowers Sancho. Picture: EPA-EFE/Uriel Montufar
Maori warriors participate during the funeral ceremony of New Zealand’s Maori King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII in Ngaruawahia on September 5, 2024. New Zealand’s Maori chiefs anointed a 27-year-old queen as their new monarch on September 5, a surprise choice hailed as a symbol of change for the country’s sometimes troubled Indigenous community. Nga Wai hono i te po Paki was cheered by thousands as she climbed atop a high-backed wooden throne during an elaborate ceremony on the country’s North Island. (Photo by DJ MILLS / AFP)
Nuns and priests take part in a prayer near Mother Teresa’s tomb during a mass marking Mother Teresa’s 27th death anniversary at the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, 05 September 2024. Mother Teresa was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu on 26 August 1910 to Albanian parents in Skopje, Macedonia (FYROM) and died on 05 September 1997 in Calcutta, India. She began her missionary work with the poor in Calcutta in 1948, and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. Following her death in 1997 she was beatified by Pope John Paul II and given the title Blessed Teresa of Calcutta. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
An aerial photo shows a derailed train in Juarez City, Mexico, 04 September 2024. State Civil Protection reported that a 17 year old man and a 28 year old woman were seriously injured and were rushed to the General Hospital of Juarez City. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS TORRES
US singer and actor Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ at the 81st annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 04 September 2024. The movie is presented in the official competition ‘Venezia 81’ at the festival running from 28 August to 07 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
Pope Francis (R) poses with Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque Nasaruddin Umar (L) for a family photo at the end of the interreligious meeting at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, 05 September 2024. Pope Francis is on an apostolic visit to the Muslim-majority country of Indonesia from 03 to 06 September, as part of his 12-day trip to the Asia-Pacific region, which includes stops in Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO
Tourists walk on the promenade at Victoria harbour in Hong Kong on September 5, 2024, as super typhoon Yagi tracked across the South China Sea towards the southern China coast. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
Extreme athlete Jonas Deichmann drinks as he swims on the last day of his challenge to complete 120 ironman distance triathlons in 120 consecutive days, in Roth, Germany, 05 September 2024. The long-distance Ironman triathlons consist of 3.8 kilometers of swimming, 180 kilometers of cycling and 42.2 kilometers of running. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
A model displays a creation from the Am/Jasmine collection by Chen Liang during the China Fashion week in Beijing on September 5, 2024. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) applauds China’s President Xi Jinping’s (not pictured) speech during the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on September 5, 2024. (Photo by GREG BAKER / POOL / AFP)
A firefighter hydrates while fighting a forest fire in the Bras’a National Forest in Bras’a, Brazil, 04 September 2024. A vast fire has consumed nearly 20 percent of the 9,500 hectares of the Bras’a National Park, the largest natural reserve in the Brazilian capital, amid the worst drought recorded in the country, authorities reported. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE BORGES
Demonstrators wave Bangladesh’s national flag during Martyr March, a rally organised by Students Against Discrimination to mark one month to the ousting of the country’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka on September 5, 2024. Bangladesh’s ousted premier Sheikh Hasina should “keep quiet” while exiled in India until she is brought home for trial, interim leader Muhammad Yunus told Indian media on September 5. Hasina, 76, fled to India by helicopter one month ago as protesters marched on her palace in a dramatic end to her iron-fisted rule of 15 years. (Photo by Munir UZ ZAMAN / AFP)
