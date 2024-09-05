24 hours in pictures, 5 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Protesters clash with police during a march against the presidential veto of the pension law in front of the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 04 September 2024. The Argentine Executive made official on 02 September the veto of the bill to update pensions, which had been approved by a large majority in Parliament, a measure with a significant political cost due to the dissent with the opposition. The project, which had been approved by the Senate – after passing through the House of Representatives – on 22 August, established a formula for monthly updating of pensions that combined the inflation index and the average variation of formal salaries, plus an extraordinary adjustment of 8.1%. Picture: EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni