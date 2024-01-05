24 hours in pictures, 5 January 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
An aerial photo taken with a drone shows the wreckage of the collided passenger trains in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, 05 January 2024. Two passenger trains from Turangga and Bandung Raya collided in the morning of 05 January, killing at least four people and injuring dozens others, according to railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI). Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
A local man looks out the window of his destroyed flat of a residential building damaged in Russian shelling, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 05 January 2024, amid the Russian invasion. A farewell ceremony for Lyudmila Shevtsova was held on 05 January. Shevtsova was a professor at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and died after Russian shelling hit a residential building in Kyiv on 02 January 2024. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the All African Alliance Movement, 5 January 2024, in Soweto. Zuma recently announced that he will remain a member of the African National Congress (ANC), but will vote for newly formed political party, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK). Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Prisoners’ rights activist Golden Miles Bhudu is seen, 5 January 2024, demonstrating outside a venue where former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the All African Alliance Movement, in Soweto. Zuma recently announced that he will remain a member of the African National Congress (ANC), but will vote for newly formed political party, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK). Golden Miles Bhudu is a supporter of Umkhonto we Sizwe. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Vapour rises from the water around a historic tri-master charter sailing ship moored in a port of Oslo on January 5, 2024, as morning sun paints the scene in golden light during unusual cold temperatures around -22 degrees Celsius in the Norwegian capital. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP)
Pedestrians walk past a political mural depicting Paul Kruger and Robert Sobukwe, among others, 5 January 2024, in Central Western Jabavu, Soweto. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A woman rides a motorbike carrying plastic toys on the outskirts of Hanoi on January 5, 2024. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)
Prison officials process a prison van at the main entrance of the Atteridgeville Prison in Pretoria, South Africa, 05 January 2024. Former Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius was released on parole from Pretoria’s Atteridgeville Correctional Centre on 05 January. ‘The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is able to confirm that Oscar Pistorius is a parolee, effectively from 5 January 2024. He was admitted into the system of community corrections and is now at home,’ DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said. Pistorius has been in jail since 2014 for the killing of model and girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison. The 37-year-old will not be allowed to leave the Pretoria area where he is assigned without permission from the authorities, and will be subject to parole conditions and monitored until the expiry date of his sentence in 2029. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Journalists gather near Oscar Pistorius’ uncle’s house in Waterkloof, a suburb of Pretoria, on January 5, 2024. South Africa’s ex-Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison on parole January 5, 2024, almost 11 years after he shot dead his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in a crime that gripped the world. Having served more than half his sentence, the 37-year-old double-amputee will leave the Atteridgeville prison on the outskirts of the capital Pretoria. The time and logistical details have not been disclosed by authorities, citing “security” reasons. (Photo by Olympia DE MAISMONT / AFP)
Birds fly over water in the wildlife refuge Los Pantanos de Villa, in the south of Lima, Peru, 04 January 2024. Peru has become the ‘world leader with the greatest diversity of birds on the planet’, reaching a record of 1,879 species, surpassing Colombia, official sources reported. The National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State (Sernanp) pointed out that an initiative that it promoted together with the Committee of Peruvian Bird Records (CRAP), the academy and the private sector ‘made it possible to show that Peru has 1,879 species of birds, positioning it in first place in the world ranking of birds.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar
Citroen 2CVs driver Czech Barbora Holicka and her co driver Lucie Engova drive their car during the prologue stage ahead of the Dakar 2024 rally in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, on January 5, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP)
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members ride a pickup truck while on patrol ahead of the general elections in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 January 2024. Bangladesh’s upcoming general elections are scheduled to take place on 07 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 4 January 2024