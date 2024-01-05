24 hours in pictures, 5 January 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

An aerial photo taken with a drone shows the wreckage of the collided passenger trains in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, 05 January 2024. Two passenger trains from Turangga and Bandung Raya collided in the morning of 05 January, killing at least four people and injuring dozens others, according to railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI). Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM