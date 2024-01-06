Multimedia

IN PICTURES: The drama and colourful characters of the World Darts Champs

This week saw the conclusion of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship with Luke Humphries coming out on top as the ultimate victor.

Luke Humphries

Luke Humphries (ENG) celebrates with the Sid Waddell trophy after winning the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship on 3 January 2024 at Alexandra Palace, London, England. Picture: Ian Stephen / ProSportsImages / DPPI via AFP

The annual event, hosted at the iconic Alexandra Palace in London, features much fanfare with spectators often dressing in fancy dress coming out to support the colourful characters of the darts world, over the almost three-week long tournament.

Paddy Power World Darts Championship
Fans in costume attend the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture: EPA-EFE
2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship
Sixteen-year-old Luke Littler of England reacts during the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship Final between Luke Littler of England and Luke Humphries of England on Day Sixteen of the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
Paddy Power World Darts Championship
A fan wearing a hat in the shape of a traffic cone reacts during a game. Picture: EPA-EFE
2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship
Three-time PDC World Champion Michael van Gerwen of Netherlands celebrates during his round four match against Stephen Bunting of England on day 12. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship
Fans are seen on Day Five of the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship
A fan is seen on Day Five of the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on December 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship
Two-time world champion Peter Wright throws during the round 2 match against Jim Williams on day 6 of the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship
Damon “The Heat” Heta of Australia takes to the stage during Day Seven of the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship
A darts fan in fancy dress reacts during day nine. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)
2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship
Daryl Gurney of Ireland (L) celebrates winning his round three match against Ricky Evans (R) of England on day 11. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
Fans in costume attend the Paddy Power World Darts Championship
Fans in costume attend the Paddy Power World Darts Championship. Picture: EPA-EFE

