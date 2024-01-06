IN PICTURES: The drama and colourful characters of the World Darts Champs

This week saw the conclusion of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship with Luke Humphries coming out on top as the ultimate victor.

Luke Humphries (ENG) celebrates with the Sid Waddell trophy after winning the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship on 3 January 2024 at Alexandra Palace, London, England. Picture: Ian Stephen / ProSportsImages / DPPI via AFP