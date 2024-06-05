24 hours in pictures, 5 June 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, right, and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay are seen in the dock at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court, 5 June 2024. They are facing corruption charges amounting to R1.7 million. It’s alleged that Kodwa received bribes from Mackay and in exchange, his company was awarded R400 million in government contracts. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of the Minister Zizi Kodwa in court on corruption charges, scenes of the flooding aftermath in the Eastern Cape, Pope Francis leading the weekly general audience in Saint Peter’s Square and World Environment Day around the world.
Residents carry buckets of mud and debris as they clear them from a house damaged after torrential rains in Uitenhage on June 6, 2024. Flooding caused by torrential rain and fierce winds on South Africa’s eastern coast have killed at least 22 people, local authorities said on Tuesday. Flooding hit several locations in two eastern provinces, two rare tornados were spotted, temperatures plunged and snow fell in some central regions. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP)
Pope Francis leads the weekly general audience in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 05 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
Member of the NASA Boeing Crew Flight Test Butch Wilmore of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), gestures as he walks out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building to the Space Launch Complex-41 in Titusville, Florida, USA, 05 June 2024. Wilmore and his colleague Suni Williams will launch aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. The flight test serves as an end-to-end demonstration of Boeing’s crew transportation system and will carry NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams to and from the International Space Station. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Residents continue recovery and cleanup efforts into the night in the aftermath of a tornado and extreme weather, in Tongaat, north of Durban, on June 04, 2024. Twelve people have died in flooding caused by torrential rain on South Africa’s eastern coast, local authorities said on Monday. In Eastern Cape province, “the death toll is currently sitting at seven,” a spokesperson from Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, at the heart of the floods, told AFP. More than 2,000 people have been evacuated from Nelson Mandela Bay, notably from makeshift homes in the municipality’s slums. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)
A protester holds a prop representing solar energy during a rally outside the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines 05 June 2024. Protesters belonging to clean energy advocacy groups urged the ADB, which is hosting the Asia Clean Energy Forum (ACEF), to help achieve fossil fuel phaseout in Asia by the year 2035 and a complete transition to renewable energy by 2050. The ACEF brings together global stakeholders to collaborate on clean and efficient energy solutions. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
A Palestinian resident holding flowers given by Israeli peace activists during the Flowers Parade in which they hand out flowers to Palestinian residents ahead of the controversial ‘flag-flying parade’ on Jerusalem Day in the Old City in Jerusalem, 05 June 2024, as Israel marks its national holiday of Jerusalem Day which commemorates the ‘reunification’ of Jerusalem as Israel took control of the old city of Jerusalem and East Jerusalem following the Six-Day War of 1967. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Rohingya national (L-R) Habibul Basyar and Bangladeshi national Anishul Haque face a trial court to announce a verdict in the Rohingya human trafficking case at Jantho district court, Aceh Besar, Indonesia, 05 June 2024. Three suspected Rohingya human smugglers were sentenced to 6 to 8 years in Jantho court, Aceh, Indonesia as they were proven to have violated Indonesian immigration law and human smuggling. Muhamman Amin was sentenced to 8 years, Habibul Basyar to 6 years and Anishul Haque to 6 years. The sentence was read out by the Panel of Judges at a conference at the Jantho District Court. The three defendants were convicted of smuggling 137 Rohingya refugees into Indonesia’s Blang Ulam Coast, Mesjid Raya District in December 2023. According to UNHCR, almost 1,500 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Aceh since the beginning of November 2023 in several waves of voyages headed to Indonesia and Malaysia. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Balinese men are armed with thorny pandanus leafs and plaited fiber shields as they fight during the annual sacred ‘Usaba Sambah’ ritual in Tenganan, Bali, Indonesia, 05 June 2024. According to local beliefs, pandanus fights, which are locally referred to as ‘Mekare-kare’, are performed as a tribute to God Indra, the god of war. Through the duels, the fighters believe they make sacrifices for the gods to balance the human body with the universe. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
A rag picker carries recyclable materials amid cows and greater adjutant storks at a disposal site in Boragaon on the outskirts of Guwahati on June 5, 2024. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)
A group of children plants saplings at the Laxman rao park during an event marking ‘World Environment Day’ in Bangalore, India, 05 June 2024. The World marks the 2024 Environment Day on 05 June with a focus on land restoration, halting desertification and building drought resilience under the slogan ‘Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration.’ The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) leads ‘World Environment Day’ annually on 05 June since 1973 as the largest global platform for environmental public outreach. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) arrives at the party headquarters to deliver a victory speech, in New Delhi, India, 04 June 2024. Modi addressed the crowd to claim victory in the 2024 India elections which started on 19 April. The Lok Sabha elections were held for 545 lower house seats, and a party or alliance needs 272 seats to form a government. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
A jet F35 flies in the sky at the International Aerospace Exhibition (ILA) in Schoenefeld, near Berlin, on June 5, 2024. The Aerospace Exhibition on aerospace industry, including aviation, space and defence, takes place at Schoenefeld Airport near Berlin and runs from June 5 to 9, 2024. (Photo by RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP)
US President Joe Biden disembarks from the ‘Air Force One’ as he arrives at Paris Orly airport, near Paris, France, 05 June 2024. US President Biden arrived in France to attend the commemoration ceremonies on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Normandy landings of Western Allied forces on 06 June 1944 that initiated the liberation of western Europe during World War II. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
A woman dressed in traditional clothing visits a business street in Beijing on June 5, 2024. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
An employee works at a seedling nursery in Lianyungang, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province on June 5, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Schoolchildren wave Union flags at the national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, in Southsea Common, Portsmouth, Britain, 05 June 2024. The event will involve more than 500 members of the Armed Forces, including a 79-piece orchestra, a 25-strong choir and drummers from the Royal Marines. Portsmouth played a key role in preparing for the invasion of the beaches of northern France in 1944, which became a turning point in the Second World War. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL/POOL
Technicians set up light outside the European Parliament from where the broadcast of the results of the European Elections will be aired on Sunday, 09 June at 18h CET, in Brussels, Belgium, 05 June 2024. The European Parliament election will take place from 06 to 09 June 2024. Members of the European Parliament met for the last time of the legislature in plenary session in Strasbourg on 25 April 2024. The EU Parliament is directly elected every five years by the citizens of the European Union. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
David Adrian Freeland Jr. (L), performing the role of Romeo, and Audrey Sides (R), performing the role of Juliet, pose for a photograph during a media preview of Benjamin Millepied’s Romeo and Juliet Suite at the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney, Australia, 05 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 4 June 2024