24 hours in pictures, 5 June 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, right, and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay are seen in the dock at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court, 5 June 2024. They are facing corruption charges amounting to R1.7 million. It’s alleged that Kodwa received bribes from Mackay and in exchange, his company was awarded R400 million in government contracts. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen