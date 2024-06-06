24 hours in pictures, 6 June 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
This photograph taken on June 5, 2024 shows white crosses which make up some of the 9,388 graves at the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, near Omaha beach, northwestern France. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test mission Starliner spacecraft, scenes from the ANC NEC, Kenyans protesting against the high cost of living and “D-Day” commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy.
NASA Boeing Crew Flight Test mission Starliner spacecraft, on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, lifts up from the Space Launch Complex-41 in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA, 05 June 2024. The NASA Boeing Crew Flight Test mission are Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, both of NASA. The flight test serves as an end-to-end demonstration of Boeing’s crew transportation system and will carry NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to and from the International Space Station. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Members of the Communist Party of Uruguay holds flags during a homage of Amelia Sanjurjo, a communist militant whose remains were discovered on a military property in Uruguay in 2023, before her funeral in Montevideo on May 6, 2024. Sanjurjo’s remains were found on June 6, 2023, at the Army Battalion N°14 in Toledo, about 25 km north of Montevideo, during excavations to search for people who disappeared during the civil-military regime that ruled Uruguay between 1973 and 1985. (Photo by Eitan ABRAMOVICH / AFP)
F/A-18 fighter jets are refuilling during tests of Swiss Air force for take-offs and landings of fighter jets on the A1 motorway between Avenches and Payerne, western Switzerland, on June 5, 2024, with the aim of testing and expanding the ability to decentralise their air defence resources. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
President of the African National Congress (ANC) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) reacts as he arrives for the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at Birchwood Hotel in Borksburg, east of Johannesburg on June 6, 2024. South Africa’s ruling ANC party was holding internal talks on Thursday to decide how to form a government, after it failed to win an outright majority in last week’s general election. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s African National Congress won only 40 percent of the vote — its lowest score ever — and for the first time since the advent of democracy in 1994 needs the backing of other parties. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
ANC volunteers demostrate about the coalition of ANC and DA which has been widely publicised by the South African media outside Birchwood Hotel, 6 June 2024, during the ANC NEC meeting. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Proteas cricketers with their Yankees shirts in New York, from left coach Rob Walter, Yankees coach Aaron Boone, captain Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada. Picture: @ICC/X
A Palestinian woman reacts at a UN-school housing displaced people that was hit during Israeli bombardment in Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, on June 6, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. The Israeli military said on June 6 its fighter jets had struck a UN-run school used by Palestinian militants in central Gaza, with authorities in the Hamas-run territory reporting at least 27 dead. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP)
A student stands next to a bridge damaged by the recent floods in Uitenhage on June 06, 2024. Flooding caused by torrential rain and fierce winds on South Africa’s eastern coast have killed at least 22 people, local authorities said on Tuesday. Flooding hit several locations in two eastern provinces, two rare tornados were spotted, temperatures plunged and snow fell in some central regions. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP)
Kenyan social activists and community leaders shout slogans as they carry placards during a protest against high cost of living, in the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, 06 June 2024. According to the lobby groups, the protest is meant to bring attention to the critical challenges currently facing the nation, including the contentious Finance Bill 2024, the rising cost of living, state-led demolitions and displacement, orchestrated ethnic tensions, and rampant police brutality, among other concerns. Picture: EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
Georgian students protest against a law on ‘foreign agents’ near the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, 05 June 2024. Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili on 03 June signed the law on ‘foreign agents’ to officially bring it into effect, after the parliament was able to override the veto of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili. The law, officially called ‘On the transparency of foreign influence’, was introduced by the ruling Georgian Dream party and adopted on 14 May by the parliament. It was met with resistance by opposition members, who believe that it is aimed at stigmatizing non-governmental organizations and free media that are not controlled by the authorities. The EU and the US called on the Georgian authorities to withdraw this law and warned that its adoption would close Georgia’s path to the EU. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI
Douglas C-47 aircraft fly over as US President Joe Biden (2nd R), US First Lady Jill Biden (R), France’s President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) walk past flag-bearers during the US ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II “D-Day” Allied landings in Normandy, at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, which overlooks Omaha Beach in northwestern France, on June 6, 2024. The D-Day ceremonies on June 6 this year mark the 80th anniversary since the launch of ‘Operation Overlord’, a vast military operation by Allied forces in Normandy, which turned the tide of World War II, eventually leading to the liberation of occupied France and the end of the war against Nazi Germany. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Enthusiasts dressed in replica US Army WWII-era military attire parade along Utah Beach on June 6, 2024 as part of the “D-Day” commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. The D-Day ceremonies on June 6 this year mark the 80th anniversary since the launch of ‘Operation Overlord’, a vast military operation by Allied forces in Normandy, which turned the tide of World War II, eventually leading to the liberation of occupied France and the end of the war against Nazi Germany. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
Military personnel subdue inmates at the Manabi N4 Detention Center, also known as El Rodeo Prison, in Portoviejo, Manabi province, Ecuador, on June 5, 2024. Long a peaceful haven sandwiched between top cocaine exporters Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has seen violence explode in recent years as rival gangs with links to Mexican and Colombian cartels vie for control. Gang wars have largely played out in the country’s prisons, where criminal leaders wield immense control. The battles have left hundreds of inmates dead since 2021, their bodies often found dismembered, decapitated or incinerated. (Photo by Gerardo MENOSCAL / AFP)
Models present creations by Spanish designer Custo Barcelona during the opening event of the Distrito Moda Fashion Fair in Palmira, Colombia, on June 5, 2024. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)
