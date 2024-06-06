24 hours in pictures, 6 June 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

This photograph taken on June 5, 2024 shows white crosses which make up some of the 9,388 graves at the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, near Omaha beach, northwestern France. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)