24 hours in pictures, 4 June 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Muslim students pray for the Palestinian people during a group prayer held under the slogan “All Eyes on Rafah” at an Islamic junior high school in Banda Aceh on June 4, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of a factory fire in Midrand, the Princess Diana collection at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware in Newbridge and “D-Day” commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy.
Firefighters attend to a factory fire at a property in Glen Austin, Midrand, 4 June 2024. A large quantity of matress foam on the premises resulted in a massive blaze being visible across Midrand. Everybody was evacuated from the scene and no injuries were reported. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Yemeni honour guards carry coffins of casualties of recent strikes by US and British forces, during a funeral ceremony at Al-Saleh mosque in the Huthi-run capital Sanaa, on June 3, 2024. Yemen’s Huthis launched several drones and two ballistic missiles a day earlier, the US military said on June 1, after deadly overnight strikes by American and British forces prompted retaliatory threats from the rebels. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP)
A handout photo made available by the Museum of Style Icons of Martin Nolan from Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles preparing for the opening of the Princess Diana’s Elegance & A Royal Collection at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware in Newbridge, Co. Kildare, Ireland, 04 June 2024. The exhibition runs from 04 to 17 June 2024. This will be the only European exhibition appearance before Princess Diana’s Elegance & A Royal Collection heads to auction on 27 June at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles. Picture: EPA-EFE/CONOR HEALY
This photograph shows the interior of the Thiais-Orly new metro station of the line number 14 of the new “Grand Paris Express” in Thiais, southern Paris, on June 3, 2024. Journey underground at 80km/h from the south of Paris, a number of journalists were invited to take the metro to Orly airport in around fifteen minutes, thanks to the extension of line 14, three weeks before it opens to the general public. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
Two workers work on the main dome of the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya on June 4, 2024. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
The reflection of Palazzo Chigi, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, on the glasses of an Asian tourist in the center of Rome, Italy, 04 June 2024. Italy reached a historical tourism record in 2023, with 451 million presences in accommodation, according to the Ministry of Tourism. Picture: EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Meo
Supporters of Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister and leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carry his portrait as they celebrate outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on June 4, 2024, after counting began for India’s general election. Vote counting began in India’s election on June 4, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi all but assured a triumph for his Hindu nationalist drive that has thrown the opposition into disarray and deepened concerns for minority rights. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
European Election campaign posters are seen in Berlin, Germany, 04 June 2024. The European Parliament elections are scheduled across EU member states from 06 to 09 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Enthusiasts wearing replica WWII military attire drive a vintage Willys jeep in Saint-Côme-du-Mont, northwestern France, on June 4, 2024, as part of the “D-Day” commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. The D-Day ceremonies on June 6 this year mark the 80th anniversary since the launch of ‘Operation Overlord’, a vast military operation by Allied forces in Normandy, which turned the tide of World War II, eventually leading to the liberation of occupied France and the end of the war against Nazi Germany. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
The pack rides during the second stage of the 76th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 142km between Gannat and Col de la Loge, near La Chamba, central France, in Châteldon on June 3, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
This aerial view, taken from a commercial plane, shows salt evaporation ponds near the Manzala salt lake in Egypt’s northern province of Daqahliya on June 3, 2024. (Photo by Amir MAKAR / AFP)
A copy of a bronze bust of Christian IV modeled by Francois Dieussart rescued from the Stock Exchange fire is displayed at the National Museum’s warehouse in Vinge, Denmark, 04 June 2024. More than 300 art objects were rescued from the Stock Exchange which burned on 16 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/IDA MARIE ODGAARD
A woman holds a picture depicting Argentine president Javier Milei during the 9th march of “Not One Less” denouncing the high number of feminicides and gender-based violence and against the economic and state reform policies of President Javier Milei, in front of National Congress in Buenos Aires on June 3, 2024. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
Aerial view of Carti Sugtupu island in Guna Yala Comarca, on the Caribbean coast in Panama, on June 03, 2024. Panamanian authorities handed over the keys to their new homes on the mainland to some 300 families from Carti Sugtupu, aka Gardi Sugdub, a small Caribbean island affected by rising sea levels, who will become Panama’s first climate-displaced persons. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)
Indigenous Guna women wait for their turn to be moved from Carti Sugtupu island to the mainland in Guna Yala Comarca, on the Caribbean coast in Panama, on June 03, 2024. Panamanian authorities handed over the keys to their new homes on the mainland to some 300 families from Carti Sugtupu, aka Gardi Sugdub, a small Caribbean island affected by rising sea levels, who will become Panama’s first climate-displaced persons. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)
