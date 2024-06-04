24 hours in pictures, 4 June 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Muslim students pray for the Palestinian people during a group prayer held under the slogan “All Eyes on Rafah” at an Islamic junior high school in Banda Aceh on June 4, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)