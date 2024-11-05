24 hours in pictures, 5 November 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
People gather at the symbolic Voortrekker Monument during a protest against the Bela education bill, in Pretoria, South Africa, 05 November 2024. The Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act makes provision, among other things, for the government to control what languages are taught in schools. South Africa has 11 official languages and the protesters are fearful that the minority Afrikaans language may, in future generations, be sidelined. According to Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum, the current format of the act’s provisions creates the ‘biggest single challenge for Afrikaans cultural communities since 1994’. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring soldiers and firefighters cleaning a mud-covered street in the flood-hit municipality of Utiel, Valencia, President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving a courtesy call from Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, a muncipality worker fumigating a neighbourhood in Hyderabad, Pakistan, and jockey Robbie Dolan kissing the 2024 Melbourne Cup Trophy after riding Knights Choice to victory.
This photograph taken on November 4, 2024 in Barcelona shows Catalan typical clay figurines, called “caganers” (poopies), representing US presidential candidates Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Kamala Harris. Millions of Americans will cast their ballots on November 5, 2024 in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Soldiers and firefighters clean a mud-covered street in the flood-hit municipality of Utiel, Valencia province, Spain, 04 November 2024. The devastating floods in Valencia and neighboring provinces have caused at least 213 fatalities as efforts to search for missing people, provide supplies and care for the victims continue almost one week since the DANA (high-altitude isolated depression) weather phenomenon hit the east of the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALVARO DEL OLMO
A paratrooper flies near the bell tower of San Marco carrying the Tricolore, the Italian national flag, during National Unity and Armed Forces Day celebrations in Venice, Italy, 04 November 2024. National Unity and Armed Forces Day is celebrated annually on 04 November, commemorating Italy’s victory in World War I, which was seen as a significant step in the unification of Italy. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA
A handout photo made available by the Government Information Services (GCIS) shows South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) receiving a courtesy call from Britain’s William, Prince of Wales (L) at the Genadendal, official residence of the president in Cape Town, South Africa, 05 November 2024. The Prince of Wales is in South Africa to host the 4th Annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on 06 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GCIS
A muncipality worker fumigates a neighbourhood in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 04 November 2024. Sindh provincial government launched a comprehensive fumigation campaign in Hyderabad to combat the spread of dengue and other diseases. Picure: EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWER
Members of a school band participate in the commemoration of National Symbols Day in the Old Quarter of Panama City, Panama, 04 November 2024. The National Symbols Parade took place at Calle 50, located in the heart of the banking district of the Panamanian capital, as part of the celebrations for the country’s independence throughout the month. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO
Jockey Robbie Dolan kisses the 2024 Melbourne Cup Trophy after riding Knights Choice to victory in race 7, the Lexus Melbourne Cup during the 2024 Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, 05 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
Olivia Molly Rogers poses for photographs at the 2024 Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, 05 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CON CHRONIS
People visit a Nintendo store in Shibuya district in Tokyo November 5, 2024. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
A farm worker carries a bundle of harvested radish at a field engulfed in smog, on the outskirts of Amritsar on November 5, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
This picture, taken by a drone, shows a deciduous forest near Debrecen, northeastern Hungary, 04 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI
A herder leads his camels along a terrain during the annual Camel Fair at Pushkar in India’s desert state of Rajasthan on November 5, 2024. (Photo by HIMANSHU SHARMA / AFP)
A demonstrator dressed in white sitting blindfolded with tied hands takes part in a protest blocking one of the main entrances to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, as they call for the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, in Jerusalem, 04 November 2024. According to the Israel’s military, around 100 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of 33 confirmed dead. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the Israeli government’s handling of the crisis, demanding the immediate release of all hostages. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 4 November 2024
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.