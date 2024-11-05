24 hours in pictures, 5 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

People gather at the symbolic Voortrekker Monument during a protest against the Bela education bill, in Pretoria, South Africa, 05 November 2024. The Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act makes provision, among other things, for the government to control what languages are taught in schools. South Africa has 11 official languages and the protesters are fearful that the minority Afrikaans language may, in future generations, be sidelined. According to Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum, the current format of the act’s provisions creates the ‘biggest single challenge for Afrikaans cultural communities since 1994’. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK