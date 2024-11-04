24 hours in pictures, 4 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A supporter displays a bejeweled ‘Make America Great Again’ necklace at a campaign event by former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Macon, Georgia, on November 3, 2024. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring Prince William, Prince of Wales talking to young people at the Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme with Table Mountain in the background, a woman clearing mud from the floor of a flooded school in the Valencia, a municipal worker cleaning stairs during a snowfall in Moscow, and migrants arriving at the port of Arrecife following their rescue at sea by the La Salvamar Al Nair. Prince William, Prince of Wales talks to young people at the Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme with the iconic Table Mountain in the background on November 04, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. During his visit, The Prince of Wales will attend the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards and engaged in various environmental initiatives and participated in events held in Cape Town as part of ‘Earthshot Week’. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) A woman clears mud from the floor of a flooded school in the municipality of Sedavi, province of Valencia, Spain, 04 November 2024. The devastating floods in Valencia and neighboring provinces have caused at least 213 fatalities as efforts to search for missing people, provide supplies and care for the victims continue almost one week since the DANA (high-altitude isolated depression) weather phenomenon hit the east of the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANA ESCOBAR Gauteng Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Finance Lebogang Maile outside the home of the family of a 10-year-old Lesedi Maaboyi, who died in a suspected food poisoning incident at Alexandra in Johannesburg, 4 November 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen A municipal worker cleans the stairs during a snowfall in Moscow, Russia, 04 November 2024. Russia Hydrometeorological Center forecasts a 10 cm increase in freshly fallen snow in Moscow as a result of snowfall on 04 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY Students wearing face masks arrive at their school in Lahore, Pakistan, 04 November 2024, where primary schools had been shut down for a week due to rising pollution levels and smoggy conditions. The government of Punjab Province, in eastern Pakistan, ordered the closure of all primary schools in its capital, Lahore, from 04 November for a week due to the high levels of air pollution recorded in recent days, reaching up to 45 times above the level recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Last week, Lahore recorded the highest levels of air pollution among different cities across the world. Picture: EPA-EFE/A. HUSSAIN A woman walks her dog during a snowfall in Moscow, Russia, 04 November 2024. Russia Hydrometeorological Center forecasts a 10 cm increase in freshly fallen snow in Moscow as a result of snowfall on 04 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY Migrants arrive at the port of Arrecife following their rescue at sea by the La Salvamar Al Nair, in Lanzarote, Canary Island, 03 November 2024. The boat carrying them sank, killing at least five people, while 17 others were rescued. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADRIEL PERDOMO A picture taken with a drone shows a London Underground train operating in London, Britain, 04 November 2024. Aslef, the train drivers union, are expected to strike over pay and conditions on 07 and 12 November, affecting the entire London Underground network. The daily ridership of the underground is over three million and the strikes are expected to cause widespread travel disruption across the city. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL Mount Merapi spews lava onto its slopes during an eruption as seen from Srumbung village in Magelang, Central Java, on November 4, 2024. (Photo by DEVI RAHMAN / AFP) A man bathes himself while toxic foam caused by industrial waste floats on the surface of the Yamuna river, as the city is engulfed in heavy smog, in New Delhi, India, 04 November 2024. The Yamuna, one of the holiest rivers for Hindus, is also among the most polluted in the world. According to India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) its waters are unfit for any use other than industrial cooling and recreation, and its pollution is expected to worsen during the upcoming Hindu festival of Chhath Puja, which sees thousands of faithfuls flocking to its banks to perform ablutions. According to a report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in September 2024, the levels of faecal coliform bacteria in the Delhi stretch of the Yamuna was near 5 million per 100 milliliters, around 10,000 times the desired limit of 500. A wood nuthatch (Sitta europaea) flies close to a common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) near Csobanka, Hungary, 31 October 2024 (Issued on 03 November 2024). Picture: EPA-EFE/ATTILA KOVACS A woman poses for a picture during the KatrinasFest 2024 in San Jose on November 3, 2024. The event pays homage to the "Catrina," an icon of Mexican culture representative of the traditional Day of the Dead, which is celebrated on November 2. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)