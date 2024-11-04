Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

6 minute read

4 Nov 2024

06:30 pm

24 hours in pictures, 4 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds campaign rally

A supporter displays a bejeweled ‘Make America Great Again’ necklace at a campaign event by former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Macon, Georgia, on November 3, 2024. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring Prince William, Prince of Wales talking to young people at the Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme with Table Mountain in the background, a woman clearing mud from the floor of a flooded school in the Valencia, a municipal worker cleaning stairs during a snowfall in Moscow, and migrants arriving at the port of Arrecife following their rescue at sea by the La Salvamar Al Nair.

The Prince Of Wales Visits South Africa For The Earthshot Prize Awards - Day One
Prince William, Prince of Wales talks to young people at the Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme with the iconic Table Mountain in the background on November 04, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. During his visit, The Prince of Wales will attend the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards and engaged in various environmental initiatives and participated in events held in Cape Town as part of ‘Earthshot Week’. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Aftermath of deadly floods in Spain
A woman clears mud from the floor of a flooded school in the municipality of Sedavi, province of Valencia, Spain, 04 November 2024. The devastating floods in Valencia and neighboring provinces have caused at least 213 fatalities as efforts to search for missing people, provide supplies and care for the victims continue almost one week since the DANA (high-altitude isolated depression) weather phenomenon hit the east of the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANA ESCOBAR
Gauteng Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Finance Lebogang Maile
Gauteng Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Finance Lebogang Maile outside the home of the family of a 10-year-old Lesedi Maaboyi, who died in a suspected food poisoning incident at Alexandra in Johannesburg, 4 November 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Snowfall in Moscow
A municipal worker cleans the stairs during a snowfall in Moscow, Russia, 04 November 2024. Russia Hydrometeorological Center forecasts a 10 cm increase in freshly fallen snow in Moscow as a result of snowfall on 04 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Primary schools closed for a week due to high air pollution in Pakistan's Lahore city
Students wearing face masks arrive at their school in Lahore, Pakistan, 04 November 2024, where primary schools had been shut down for a week due to rising pollution levels and smoggy conditions. The government of Punjab Province, in eastern Pakistan, ordered the closure of all primary schools in its capital, Lahore, from 04 November for a week due to the high levels of air pollution recorded in recent days, reaching up to 45 times above the level recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Last week, Lahore recorded the highest levels of air pollution among different cities across the world. Picture: EPA-EFE/A. HUSSAIN
Snowfall in Moscow
A woman walks her dog during a snowfall in Moscow, Russia, 04 November 2024. Russia Hydrometeorological Center forecasts a 10 cm increase in freshly fallen snow in Moscow as a result of snowfall on 04 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Migrants rescued by fishing boat at sea off Lanzarote
Migrants arrive at the port of Arrecife following their rescue at sea by the La Salvamar Al Nair, in Lanzarote, Canary Island, 03 November 2024. The boat carrying them sank, killing at least five people, while 17 others were rescued. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADRIEL PERDOMO
Talks with unions continue to try and prevent London Underground strike
A picture taken with a drone shows a London Underground train operating in London, Britain, 04 November 2024. Aslef, the train drivers union, are expected to strike over pay and conditions on 07 and 12 November, affecting the entire London Underground network. The daily ridership of the underground is over three million and the strikes are expected to cause widespread travel disruption across the city. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Mount Merapi spews lava onto its slopes
Mount Merapi spews lava onto its slopes during an eruption as seen from Srumbung village in Magelang, Central Java, on November 4, 2024. (Photo by DEVI RAHMAN / AFP)
Industrial pollution in Delhi's Yamuna river
A man bathes himself while toxic foam caused by industrial waste floats on the surface of the Yamuna river, as the city is engulfed in heavy smog, in New Delhi, India, 04 November 2024. The Yamuna, one of the holiest rivers for Hindus, is also among the most polluted in the world. According to India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) its waters are unfit for any use other than industrial cooling and recreation, and its pollution is expected to worsen during the upcoming Hindu festival of Chhath Puja, which sees thousands of faithfuls flocking to its banks to perform ablutions. According to a report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in September 2024, the levels of faecal coliform bacteria in the Delhi stretch of the Yamuna was near 5 million per 100 milliliters, around 10,000 times the desired limit of 500. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
Birds in Hungary
A wood nuthatch (Sitta europaea) flies close to a common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) near Csobanka, Hungary, 31 October 2024 (Issued on 03 November 2024). Picture: EPA-EFE/ATTILA KOVACS
A woman poses for a picture during the KatrinasFest 2024
A woman poses for a picture during the KatrinasFest 2024 in San Jose on November 3, 2024. The event pays homage to the “Catrina,” an icon of Mexican culture representative of the traditional Day of the Dead, which is celebrated on November 2. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)

MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 3 November 2024

Read more on these topics

gallery News Today photography pictures

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Mark Lifman and the dark underworld: Yuri the Russian, Cyril Beeka and the battle for ‘the doors’
Motoring Petrol price: Motorists to pay more at the pumps from Wednesday
News Government tightens rules on unwanted direct marketing – here’s what you need to know
Crime Mark Lifman shot dead in George
News ‘We are coming for you’ – Simelane signs MOU to restrict credit for child maintenance defaulters

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES