24 hours in pictures, 5 September 2023
Compiled by
Michel Bega
- Multimedia Editor
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Indian college girls with their faces painted in blue and red and dressed as the Hindu goddess Kali pose for photographs during the Janamashtami festival celebrations at Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) college in Mumbai, India, 04 September 2023. Every year the college students celebrate the festival by dressing up as one of the many Hindu goddesses. ‘Janamashtmi’ is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
People participate in the West Indian American Day Parade marking the Labor Day in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City on September 04, 2023. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP)
An auctioneer presents a falcon to bidders during the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) in the Emirati capital, on September 4, 2023. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP)
A couple walks past a sand sculpture depicting Dodoli, an ancient mountain god in Korean culture, during an exhibition at the Bali District in New Taipei City on September 5, 2023. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP)
Cars queue at a petrol station in Benoni to fill up their tanks ahead of the price increase at midnight, 5 September 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
South Africa’s captain flanker Siya Kolisi (R) and South Africa’s lock Eben Etzebeth arrive for a welcoming ceremony in Toulon, southern France, on September 4, 2023, ahead of the rugby World Cup 2023 in France. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP)
US actress Cailee Spaeny poses during the red carpet of the movie “Priscilla” presented in competition at the 80th Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2023 at Venice Lido. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
A visitor takes a look at a 40 mm Multi Grenade Launcher (MGL) displayed during the Defence and Technology Expo 2023 at Chennai Trade Centre, in Chennai, India, 04 September 2023. The three-day Defence and Technology Expo 2023 is aimed to promote the indigenization of defense equipment and boost the involvement of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Indian aerospace and defense industry. Picture: EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wears an eye patch during a debate at the German Parliament ‘Bundestag’ in Berlin, Germany, 05 September 2023. After the parliament’s political summer recess the members have to discuss the budget for 2024, which will last several days. All departments except the ministry of defense are to make savings. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Activists wearing masks of German Minister for Transport and Digital Affairs Volker Wissing (R) and with the logos of German car makers Volkswagen (VW), BMW and Mercedes-Benz, stand next to a burning sculpture symbolising the 1,5 degrees Celsius global warming limiting target, as they protest close to the venue of the International Motor Show (IAA) in Munich, southern Germany, on September 5, 2023. – Germany’s IAA MOBILITY auto show, one of the world’s largest, will be open for the public from September 5 to 10, 2023 and showcase all car-related topics. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)
Two children died in a fire at an informal settlement in Fleurhof Extension 5 in Roodepoort, 5 August 2023, after a candle was left unattended. The deceased children’s mother was taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
A hummingbird in the San Vito Coto Brus area, Costa Rica, 27 August 2023 (issued 04 September 2023). The Osa Canton, located in the province of Puntarenas in southern Costa Rica, boasts a diverse range of wildlife, including humpback whales, birds, and amphibians. The local inhabitants strive to preserve this rich biodiversity and share it with the many tourists who visit the area annually. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas
A Military Police from the 8th Battalion in Soure, Marajó Island, Para State, demonstrates how to ride an Asian water buffalo through water, on September 4, 2023. The Police force has adopted the buffalos as means of transportation to cross waterlogged areas when needed for operations on the island. The buffalos hooves allow them to move easily through muddy swamps and they cope well with the Island’s intense tropical heat. The force was nicknamed Buffalo Soldiers by a Brazilian Magazine in reference to Bob Marley’s hit song “Buffalo Soldier.” (Photo by Carl DE SOUZA / AFP)
EMS members extinguish a fire at the corner of De Korte and Bertha Streets in Braamfontein in Johannesburg, 5 August 2023. It is alleged that E-goli gas workers were busy working there until gas explosion caused their truck to be on fire which spread to a nearby building. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
