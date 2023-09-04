24 hours in pictures, 4 September 2023 Compiled by Michel Bega - Multimedia Editor

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

A model is portrayed backstage during the 12th edition of the Budapest Central European Fashion Week, in Budapest, Hungary, 03 September 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

Flowers are seen at the building on Albert Street in Johannesburg in which 77 people died as a result of a fire recently, 4 September 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) gesture as they move to the Dhiban front line in the Deir Ezzor province in eastern Syria on September 4, 2023, during a guided media tour organized by the SDF. – Days of deadly clashes between the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and local fighters have rocked eastern Syria’s Deir Ezzor province, threatening a fragile balance in the strategic area. (Photo by Delil souleiman / AFP) A player scores a try by jumping into Lake Geneva during the Water Rugby event organized by the Lausanne University Club (LUC) rugby section in Lausanne, Switzerland, 02 September 2023 (issued 03 September 2023). One week before the start of the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, 24 teams of 5 amateur rugby players compete in games of twice 7 minutes play on an floatable pitch measuring 25 by 35 meters. Picture: EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON In this NASA handout image, NASA astronaut Warren “Woody” Hoburg is helped out of the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN after he, NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, September 4, 2023. – Crew-6 members Bowen, Hoburg, Alneyadi, and Fedyaev are returning after nearly six-months in space as part of Expedition 69 aboard the International Space Station. (Photo by Joel KOWSKY / NASA / AFP) Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (C) is decorated after being sworn in as President during an inauguration ceremony in Harare on September 4, 2023. (Photo by Zinyange Auntony / AFP) Climate activists hold placards and chant slogans as they take part in a march in Nairobi on September 4, 2023. – The activists from various nationalities urged delegates attending the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi to engage actively in discussions to expedite the phase-out of fossil fuels. (Photo by Suleiman Mbatiah / AFP) People inspect a car made of Lego bricks that is on display at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Munich, southern Germany, on September 4, 2023. Germany’s IAA MOBILITY auto show, one of the world’s largest, will be open for the public from September 5 to 10, 2023 and showcase all car-related topics. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) Protesters display placards during a demonstration against visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on September 4, 2023. – Since Netanyahu’s hard-right government unveiled a reform package earlier this year, tens of thousands of Israelis have been joining weekly demonstrations against a controversial overhaul of the country’s judiciary in the largest protest movement in Israel’s history and one that has split the nation. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) A firefighter sprays water during a wildfire in Stamata, near Athens, Greece, 04 September 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/Yannis Kolesidis A Greenpeace protester stands in a lake holding a placard stating ‘Auto industry sinks climate protection’ in front of the venue of the International Motor Show (IAA) in Munich, Germany, 04 September 2023. The 2023 International Motor Show Germany IAA MOBILITY 2023 takes place in Munich from 05 to 10 September 2023. IAA 2023 will also feature numerous world premieres and has a special focus on electric mobility and digitization. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI IN PICTURES: Police conduct operation to stamp out illegal mining in Zamimpilo