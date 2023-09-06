Multimedia September 6, 2023 | 5:30 pm

24 hours in pictures, 6 September 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Two people killed in Istanbul's west districts flash floods

An image taken with a drone shows drifted belongings and cars on the street at the Istanbul Furniture Market after floods hit the west districts of Istanbul, Turkey, 06 September 2023. According to the Istanbul Governor�s Office, two people died and 12 were wounded because of flooding in the Basaksehir and Kucukcekmece districts. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

VIETNAM-US-DIPLOMACY-POLITICS
An employee packs a shirt with an image of photo of US President Joe Biden in a souvenir shop in Hanoi on September 6, 2023, ahead of US President’s visit to Hanoi on September 10. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)
Pope Francis leads weekly general audience
Pope Francis hugs a child during the weekly general audience in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 06 September 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
Fulton County election interference court arraignments
A person rides a bicycle past artist Chris Veal’s depiction of the Fulton County Jail booking photo of former US president Donald Trump, painted along the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail pedestrian path in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 06 September 2023. Trump and 18 co-conspirators in the Fulton County (Georgia) 2020 election interference criminal case were scheduled for court arraignments, but all have filed ‘not guilty’ pleas and waived their rights to an in arraignment. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
marshalltown-prayer
Various religious leaders, and Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele, second from left, walk through the streets of Marshalltown, 6 September 2023, during a fact finding mission and prayer walk to the building that caught fire last week claiming the lives of 77 people. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
marshalltown-fire-building
Workers lay brickwork, 6 September 2023, as they board up the Marshalltown building that caught fire last week claiming the lives of 77 lives people. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
INDIA-RELIGION-HINDUISM-FESTIVAL
School children dressed as Hindu god Krishna (C) and his consort Radha (center R) take part in the celebrations on the eve of Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, in Amritsar on September 6, 2023. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
GREECE-WEATHER-FLOODS
A local resident walks in a flooded street in Volos, central Greece, on September 6, 2023. The regional capital Volos has seen 200 millimetres (about eight inches) of rain, while 600 mm have fallen in the neighbouring village of Zagora, according to the National Meteorological Service (EMY). At least one person has died in eastern Greece after torrential rains hit the country, already ravaged for weeks by devastating wildfires, authorities said on September 5, 2023. (Photo by Sakis MITROLIDIS / AFP)
brewery
Alrode Breweries in Johannesburg is seen 6 August 2023, during the Annual State of the Beer Economy Programme. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Sacred Ngerebeg Ritual in Bali
People with their bodies painted attend the sacred Ngerebeg ritual at the Tegallalang village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, 06 September 2023. The sacred Ngerebeg ritual takes place every six months and it is mainly aimed at driving all evil spirits out of the villages. During the ritual, the participants paint their bodies in various colors and patterns to join the procession across the village. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

