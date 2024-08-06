24 hours in pictures, 6 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Manav Thakkar of India in action against Wang Chuqin of China during the Men’s Team Round of 16 Match between China and India of the Table Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at The South Paris Arena in Paris, France, 06 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring scenes from the Olympics, including some of the South African athletes, and the fire at Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng’s church Incredible Happenings in Katlehong. Team France compete in the team free routine of the artistic swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) Firefighters extinguish a fire at Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng’s church Incredible Happenings in Katlehong, 6 August 2024, after disgruntled residents set the tented church on fire. In a video that went viral this week Motsoeneng could be seen wielding a machete at Matsediso Primary School while accompanied by a man with a machine gun. A man wearing a President Nicolas Maduro mask attends a march in support of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, 05 August 2024. The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) mobilized hundreds of young people from several regions of the country to march in support of the re-election of Nicolas Maduro, whose victory in the 28 July 28 presidential elections has been questioned inside and outside of the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD PENA R. A person walks near to a closed road due a flood after heavy rain from the tropical storm Debby in Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA, 06 August 2024. Debby made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend as a hurricane and is now a tropical storm that can produce potentially historic heavy rainfall across southeast Georgia, part of South Carolina and southeast North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH Tourists take photographs as seagulls feed on the Galata Bridge opposite the Yeni Mosque in the Karakoy district of Istanbul on August 06, 2024. (Photo by KEMAL ASLAN / AFP) South Africa’s Hamish Lovemore (L) and South Africa’s Andrew James Birkett react after competing in the men’s kayak double 500m quarterfinals of the canoe sprint competition at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP) South Africa’s Miranda Charlene Coetzee reacts after competing in the women’s 400m repechage round of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) South Africa’s Joshua Bruyns reacts in the men’s sport climbing speed preliminary round’s elimination heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Le Bourget on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) Irish Silades wears a gown made from dried water hyacinth stalks as she parades during the Water Lily Festival in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 06 August 2024. The annual Water Lily Festival in Las Pinas city was declared by the Villar Foundation to highlight the transformation of water lilies from aquatic nuisances to valuable resources. Through the ‘Water Lily Weaving Project’, the foundation turns these plants into handicrafts, creating livelihoods and aiding community rehabilitation. During the festival, villagers parade in traditional costumes made from dried water lilies, showcasing the project’s success and promoting the benefits of water lily-based livelihoods for local residents. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG Spectators watch the women’s quarterfinal beach volleyball match between Australia and Switzerland during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris on August 6, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) US’ Gabrielle Thomas celebrates winning the women’s 200m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) Haohao Zheng of China in action during the Women’s Park Preliminary of the Skateboarding competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at La Concorde in Paris, France, 06 August 2024. 11-year-old Zheng Haohao is the youngest Olympian in Paris Games 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou competes in the men’s long jump final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) Festival goers arrive to the venue of the 30th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, northern Budapest, Hungary, 06 August 2024. This year’s event runs from 07 to 12 August. Christina Kallberg of Sweden in action against Jeon Ji-hee of South Korea during the Women's Team Quarterfinal between Sweden and South Korea at the Table Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at The South Paris Arena in Paris, France, 06 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO A man skateboards beneath a new artwork by British anonymous street artist Banksy depicting two elephants in Chelsea, London, Britain, 06 August 2024. It is the second artwork Banksy has released on his official website in two days. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN