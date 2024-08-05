24 hours in pictures, 5 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

British motorcycle stunt champion Jonny Davies practices for his World Record attempt for the ‘Fastest speed being dragged behind a motorcycle at Elvington Airfield, in Elvington, North Yorkshire, Britain, 05 August 2024. Davies will attempt on 18 August to break the current record of 251.54 km per hour which was set by Gary Rothwell of Liverpool in 1999. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring a “Viking Pilgrimage” in the town of Catoira, Spain, Pope Francis presiding over the vespers to mark the anniversary of the Dedication of the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, an exhibition featuring butterflies from different parts of the world in Poland and South Africans competing at the Olympics. Participants stage a Viking invasion during the so-called ‘Romeria Vikinga’ (lit.: Viking Pilgrimage) in the town of Catoira, Pontevedra province, Galicia region, north-western Spain, 04 August 2024. Celebrated since 1961 on the first weekend of August, the festival commemorates the role that the town of Catoira played in defending Galicia against Norman attacks. Picture: EPA-EFE/BRAIS LORENZO Pope Francis presides over the vespers to mark the anniversary of the Dedication of the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major and the Solemnity of Mary of the Snows, on August 5, 2024 in Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) South Korean photographers take a pictures as dealers work at the Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, 05 August 2024. The benchmark South Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plummeted 234.64 points, or 8.77 percent, to close at 2,441.55. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina briefs media at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, 05 August 2024, unpacking the Budget Vote and plans for the department. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Butterflies sit on a plate at the Palm House in Lodz, central Poland, 04 August 2024. An exhibition featuring butterflies from different parts of the world and incubators with butterfly cocoons stored in them opened to visitors at the Palm House until the end of August. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARIAN ZUBRZYCKI Philippine Coast Guard personnel wave flags as the Vietnam Coast Guard CSB-8002 patrol ship makes a port call at the Port of Manila, Philippines, 05 August 2024. Philippine and Vietnam coastguards will conduct joint maritime exercises in the disputed South China sea to foster mutual understanding and enhanced cooperation between the two nations. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG Noah Lyles (L) of USA wins ahead of Kishane Thompson (R) of Jamaica in the Men 100m Final of the Athletics competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Stade de France stadium in Saint Denis, France, 04 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK South Africa’s Lythe Pillay crosses the finish line ahead of St Lucia’s Michael Joseph and Nigeria’s Chidi Okezie in the men’s 400m repechage round of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) Hongchan Quan of China competes during the Women 10M Platform preliminary of the Diving competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Paris Aquatics Centre in Saint Denis, France, 05 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM South Africa’s Victor Hogan competes in the men’s discus throw qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) Francois Prinsloo of South Africa competes in the Men Discus Throw Qualification of the Athletics competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Stade de France stadium in Saint Denis, France, 05 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA South Africa’s Mel Janse Van Rensburg competes in the men’s sport climbing boulder semi final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Le Bourget on August 5, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (From L) Elena Lilik of Germany, Antonie Galuskova of the Czech Republic, Stefanie Horn of Italy and Klaudia Zwolinska of Poland at the start of their heat in the Women Kayak Cross of the Canoeing Slalom competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, 04 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV Internally displaced Palestinians walk past a destroyed building as they move in the streets of Khan Younis after a new evacuation order was issued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), southern Gaza Strip, 04 August 2024. More than 39,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER This US Border Patrol photo obtained August 5, 2024 shows 25 packages of cocaine (70 lbs.) that Hurricane Debby blew onto a beach in the Florida Keys. Hurricane Debby made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast early Monday, knocking power out for hundreds of thousands of people as the US southeast braced for potentially historic levels of rain and major flooding. (Photo by Handout / US Border Patrol / AFP) An anti-government protestor climbs atop a statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding father and parent of the country’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka on August 5, 2024. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule ended on August 5, as she fled after more than a month of deadly protests as the military announced it would form an interim government. (Photo by Abu SUFIAN JEWEL / AFP) MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 4 August 2024