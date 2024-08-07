24 hours in pictures, 7 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day's news events, including highlights featuring scenes from Pastor Mboro's court appearance at Palm Ridge, South Africans competing at the Olympics in Paris and flooding in Charleston, South Carolina. Demonstrators hold placards as Pastor Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng appears, 7 August 2024, at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on charges of violence and intimidation. He was arrested after wielding a panga at teachers at Matsediso Primary School. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A person walks his dog in a flooded street after the rain from Tropical Storm Debby in Charleston, South Carolina, USA, 06 August 2024. According to the National Hurricane Center, Debby made landfall in Florida's Big Bend as a hurricane and is now a tropical storm that can produce potentially historic heavy rainfall across southeast Georgia, part of South Carolina, and southeast North Carolina. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH Jack Black (R) and robot Claptrap attend the 'Borderlands' special fan event at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER PSC socialist candidate to the Presidency of Catalonia Salvador Illa heads towards his office at Catalonian Parliament in Barcelona, north-eastern Spain, 07 August 2024. Illa is expected to be sworn in as president of the Catalan government on 08 August after securing support from ERC, the Comuns and ERC Youth parties, adding an absolute majority of 68 votes in Parliament. Picture: EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA South Africa's Ashleigh Ann Buhai competes in round 1 of the women's golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP) US' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt celebrates her national flag after her win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling final match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) US' Quincy Hall celebrates after winning the men's 400m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) Skippers from different countries in action during the Women's Dinghy Medal Race of the Sailing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Marseille Marina in Marseille, France, 07 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali celebrates after winning the men's 3000m steeplechase final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) A student acts as a survivor during a tsunami and earthquake drill at Aceh Junior High School 1 in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 07 August 2024. According to the principal of Junior High School 1 Banda Aceh, Ms Risma, the school initiated to stage a disaster mitigation exercise with their students as part disaster awareness education. Most of Indonesia's archipelago is known as a disaster prone area as it lies in the Ring of Fire, the most active Tectonic plate in the world. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK Palestinians run for cover following an Israeli air strike in the west of Deir Al Balah town, Gaza Strip, 06 August 2024. More than 39,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER The socks of Mariajo Uribe of Colombia on the 18th green during the first round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Women's Individual Stroke Play golf competition at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France, 07 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER Flamingos are seen on a body of water in Palm Ridge, Alberton, 7 August 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen South Africa's Dallas Oberholzer competes in the men's park skateboarding prelims during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) A dummy depicting Argentina's President Javier Milei is seen next to the Argentine Cathedral at Plaza de Mayo Square, where demonstrators gather against Milei's government after marching from the San Cayetano Church in Buenos Aires on August 7, 2024. Every year on its day, San Cayetano, the patron saint of work and bread, attracks thousands of faithful Catholics looking for employment. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)