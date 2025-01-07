24 hours in pictures, 6 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

French driver Lionel Baud and French co-driver Lucie Baud drive their Mini JCW Rally 3.0D for the X-RAID MINI JCW Team during the second stage of the 2025 Dakar Rally, in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, 06 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Marie Hessel

South Africa's Temba Bavuma (C) holds up the trophy after winning the Test match series, following the fourth day of the second international Test cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan, at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 6, 2025. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP) People watch the ceremonial burning of dried oak branches, a Yule log symbol for the Orthodox Christmas Eve, in Belgrade, Serbia, 06 January 2025. Christian orthodox believers, who follow the Julian calendar, will celebrate Christmas on 07 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC A yellow taxi drives through traffic in Kolkata, Eastern India, 06 January 2025. Around 1500 metered yellow taxis in West Bengal will be phased out by the end of next year. Commercial cars older than 15 years are not allowed to operate in the city, following a Calcutta High Court ruling in 2008. This has led to the removal of about 4500 Ambassador yellow-metered taxis, and the number is expected to drop to 3000 by the end of 2026. The renowned yellow taxi of Kolkata made its debut in the city in 1907. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY Members of the public on a snow covered National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2025. The first major snowstorm to hit the Mid-Atlantic this year is bringing snow and below-freezing temperatures, a winter storm warning, issued by the National Weather Service, for the DC area is set to expire on 07 January at 1 a.m. Picture: EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER A general view of the city, amid heavy air pollution conditions, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 07 January 2025. Hanoi tops list of world's most air polluted cities in the world on 07 January, according to the air quality index (AQI) ranking by Air Visual. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH A Ukrainian believer bathes in the icy water during Epiphany celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 January 2025, amid the Russian invasion. Ukraine celebrates Epiphany on 06 January for the second time, following the Western calendar, departing from the Russian Orthodox Church tradition of celebrating on 19 January. During Epiphany, some people believe that the waters have special curative properties and can be used to treat various illnesses, and many of them take ice baths as part of the celebration. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO People dressed as the three kings take part in El Museo del Barrio's 47th annual Three Kings Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, 06 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL Taiwan military personnel maneuver during a drill inside a military camp in Hsinchu county, Taiwan, 07 January 2025. Taiwanese President William Lai (Lai Cheng-te) pledged in his new year speech to boost Tawan's defense budget amidst the rising tension from China. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO Twin female giant panda cubs — Rui Bao and Hui Bao — play with their mother, Ai Bao, at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, 07 January 2025, following their birth to 9-year-old giant panda Ai Bao and her partner, 10-year-old Le Bao, on 07 July 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP Anti-riot police officers detain an activist (C) during a protest to demand the release of government critics who were allegedly abducted last month, in Nairobi, Kenya, 06 January 2025. According to police, four of the alleged abducted youths who went missing last month during a series of suspected abductions, allegedly linked to state security forces, were freed on 06 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU A model displays jewels during the 17th edition of the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) 2025, which is held by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, India, 06 January 2025. The event is being held from 05 to 08 January 2025, featuring representatives from the global gem and jewelry community as well as industry experts. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI Luke Boillot (C) emerges from Spring Bayou with the Epiphany cross during the 119th Epiphany Celebration held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Tarpon Springs, Florida, 06 January 2025. The Greek Orthodox community believes that whoever retrieves the cross will receive additional blessings in the coming year. The Orthodox Christian Church celebrates Epiphany on 06 January, marking Jesus Christ's baptism in the Jordan River. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH A woman holds images of the baby Jesus, in La Paz, Bolivia, 06 January 2025. Thousands of parishioners celebrated Three Kings' Day in Bolivia this 06 January with the religious custom of taking images of the Baby Jesus to Catholic churches to ask for 'peace and health' for the country this year. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS