48 hours in pictures, 5 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Members of the Cape Minstrel bands attend the annual ‘Tweede Nuwe Yaar’ (second new year) carnival through the streets of Cape Town, South Africa, 04 January 2025. This yearly parade dates back to the mid-nineteenth century when the slaves in Cape Town were granted by their colonial masters one day off in the year. To celebrate, groups would dress up as minstrels, waving parasols, strumming banjos, making music, dancing, and parading from the District Six area through to the city center. Many of the songs still sung today date back to the 1800s. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER