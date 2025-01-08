24 hours in pictures, 7 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

The flag-draped casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, in Washington, DC, USA, 07 January 2025. Carter, the 39th US president, died at age 100 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, on 29 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Andrew Harnik / POOL

Australian driver Toby Price and British co-driver Sam Sunderland drive their Toyota Hilux Overdrive for Overdrive Racing during the third stage of the 2025 Dakar Rally, from Bisha to Al Henakiyah, Saudi Arabia, 07 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Gerard Laurenssen Taiwanese air force ground crew mount a Sky Sword II missile onto an Indigenous Defense Fighter aircraft as part of a combat readiness exercise at Ching Chuan Kang Air Base in Taichung on January 8, 2025. (Photo by I-HWA CHENG / AFP) Two four-week-old Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae) cubs rest following a routine medical procedure in Sosto Zoo in Nyiregyhaza, northeastern Hungary, 07 January 2025. The cubs, currently weighing 5 and 4.6 kg, received their first vaccine and deworming substance. The Sumatran tiger is one of the rarest tiger subspecies as only four to five hundred specimens are known to exist. Out of them some 280 live in zoos around the world. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATTILA BALAZS People gather at Place de la Republique in Paris, France, 07 January 2025, celebrating the death of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the former leader of the Front National. French politician Le Pen passed away on 07 January 2025, aged 96. Picture: EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ Nepalese priests give a holy bath to the idol of Seto (white) Machindranath, the god of protection, during a ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal, 07 January 2025. Hundreds of Hindu devotees and the living goddess Kumari participated in the annual holy bath ritual, as the Kathmandu Valley-based ethnic Newari community believes that Seto Machindranaath will give good monsoon season and protect the valley. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA A man dressed in a pre-Hispanic costume dances as he takes part in the annual tour of the Three Wise Men, or The Magi, at the community of Cajititlan in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Jalisco state, Mexico on January 7, 2025. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, 07 January 2025. Sheinbaum ruled out that the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) is in danger after the resignation of Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, and the possible rise to power of the conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre, who suggested removing Mexico from the trade agreement. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman Los Angeles County firefighters using hoses and water drops from a helicopter battle the Palisades wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California, USA, 07 January 2025. According to the National Weather Service, large portions of the Los Angeles area are under extreme wildfire risk from 07 to 08 January due to high winds and dry conditions. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN Iceland’s Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir (R) and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha (L) stand in front of a monument to the Holodomor victims as they walk in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 07 January 2025. Iceland’s foreign minister arrived in Kyiv to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO People participate in the Christmas race of Father Frosts (Santa Claus) at Luzhniki in Moscow, Russia, 07 January 2025. Russians celebrate Christmas on 07 January, according to the Russian Orthodox Julian calendar. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV An aircraft carrying Donald Trump Jr. on the runway of an airport following his visit to Nuuk, Greenland, 07 January 2025. Donald Trump Jr. is on a private visit to the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland. Picture: EPA-EFE/EMIL STACH MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 6 January 2025