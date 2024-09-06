24 hours in pictures, 6 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Children from a nearby school celebrate spring on Church Square during the Refresh Church Square Initiative on September 06, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The initiative aims to pick up litter, remove illegal dumping, sweep the streets, install solar lights among other things for a safer, greener and cleaner environment. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development at the Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, firefighters working on extinguishing a forest fire in Spain, the Cunard’s flagship Queen Mary 2 navigating towards Liverpool and children celebrating the arrival of spring on Church Square during the Refresh Church Square Initiative. Thembi Simelane, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development at the Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development on September 05, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. This comes after allegations surfaced in the media that Minister Thembi Simelane, while she was Mayor of Polokwane Municipality in Limpopo, received at least R500 000 in a loan from an individual intimately linked to VBS Bank. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Firefighters work to put out a forest fire that started in the village of Oimbra, Ourense, northwestern Spain, late 05 September 2024 (issued 06 September 2024). Seven firefighting teams are deployed to deal with the forest fire that started late 05 September in the village of Oimbra and is still active on 06 September. Picture: EPA-EFE/BRAIS LORENZO People watch the Cunard’s flagship Queen Mary 2 navigating towards Liverpool, on September 6, 2024 to celebrate the milestone of its 400th transatlantic crossing. The ocean liner will make an overnight call at the port where Cunard started passenger services between Europe and North America in 1840. Since then, Cunard ships have crossed the Atlantic every year, beginning with the paddle steamer Britannia, which departed Liverpool on July 4, 1840 bound for Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Boston. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) A man kneels before Pope Francis as he is farewelled at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, in Tangerang City Indonesia, 06 September 2024. Pope Francis is on an apostolic visit to the Muslim-majority country of Indonesia from 3 to 6 September, as part of his 12-day trip to the Asia-Pacific region, which includes stops in Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore. Picture: EPA-EFE/Tatan Syuflana / POOL A Pakistan Air Force soldier stands guard at the mausoleum of founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Defense Day, in Karachi, Pakistan, 06 September 2024. Pakistan observes 06 September as Defense Day to pay homage to those killed in wars defending Pakistan’s borders, and to highlight the sacrifices of soldiers during the September 1965 war with India. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER A man walks at a cordoned off area in the courtyard of the Hillside Endarasha Primary school following a fire, in Nyeri county, 170 km north of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 06 September 2024. The Kenyan Ministry of Education confirmed that 17 pupils have died following the fire that broke out early on 06 September in the boys’ dormitory at the primary school. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER Members of the Civil Solidarity for Historical Justice and Peaceful Relationship between Korea and Japan tear apart a banner resembling a Japanese imperial military flag during a rally against the South Korea-Japan summit, in Seoul, South Korea, 06 September 2024. Protesters demand an apology and compensation over Japan’s distortion of history regarding past wars, the disputed Dokdo Islands, and former sex slaves of the Japanese military, so-called comfort women, during World War II, according to the Civil Solidarity for Historical Justice and Peaceful Relationship between Korea and Japan. Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Kishida is visiting Seoul from 06 to 07 September for his last summit with the South Korean president. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN Luxembourg’s Gregoire Munster and his co-driver Louis Louka drive their Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid during the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Pavliani, Greece, 06 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS Internally displaced Palestinians receive food donated by a charity, in Khan Yunis camp, southern Gaza Strip, 06 September 2024. According to the UN aid coordination office OCHA, Israeli security forces have issued at least 16 evacuation orders in August 2024, impacting about 12 percent of Gaza’s population, or 258,000 people. Since October 2023, only about 11 percent of the Gaza Strip has not been placed under evacuation orders, the office added. According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced. More than 40,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD The ‘Knights of Palestine’ group performs the Palestinian Dabke folk dance in one of the makeshift camps set up for internally displaced people in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 05 September 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is ‘on the brink of famine’, with 1.1 million people (half of its population) ‘experiencing catastrophic food insecurity’ due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD Children play in mist produced by an elephant shaped fountain recently built as part of a government push to embellish the appearance of the city of Addis Ababa on September 6, 2024. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP) Snowboarders and skiers enjoy a run at the Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort, the world’s largest indoor ski resort, during the official opening day, in the Pudong district in Shanghai on September 6, 2024. The Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort was officially certified by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s largest, overtaking the previous record-holder — also in China, in northern Harbin. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) A bee collects pollen from blooming flowers in a garden in Sofia, Bulgaria, 06 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV A drone photograph shows a fire that took over a green area in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, 05 September 2024. Amazonas, the largest state in Brazil, is suffering from an environmental crisis after experiencing the worst drought in its history and record fires in 2023. This year everything indicates that the figures could be exceeded and even sooner than expected. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAPHAEL ALVES MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 5 September 2024