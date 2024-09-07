Multimedia

7 Sep 2024

PICTURES: Inside the shut Joburg Library

Photographer Michel Bega joined the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation on a visit to the Johannesburg Library, which has been closed for four years.

Johannesburg Library

The entrance to the Joburg Library. On 18 May, dozens of concerned citizens protested outside the library calling for its re-opening. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The Joburg Library was once a bustling hub of knowledge-sharing, giving Joburg residents access to some 1.5 million books, with hundreds of visitors daily, but for four years it has stood as an unused, empty shell.

The books are still there, but those in need of knowledge are barred. In 2021, the library closed its doors due to safety concerns. After R23 million spent on renovations, the doors are still closed, and signs of damage are still evident.

Johannesburg Library
A motif on one of the Joburg Library doors. The city had initially intended to open the library in February 2024 but has now stated that repairs will only be completed in 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Johannesburg Library
The Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) closed down the 89-year-old library in May 2021 after structural issues were raised. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Johannesburg Library
A staircase and bannister. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Johannesburg Library
Inside the library. The library contains maps, private papers, books, pamphlets and photographs as well as collections of African languages, literature and ethnology and the history of the Witwatersrand, gold mining and Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Johannesburg Library
A world globe is seen in the library. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Johannesburg Library
Window light falls on books and shelving in the library. In addition to the extensive book collection, it also has 140 workstations and free WiFi. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Johannesburg Library
Boxes are seen in the library. Some of the labels read: “Jobs wanted”, “1942, Official Publications”, “Military Service, Applications For Positions, 1936”, “Travelling Library, 1936 Annual Report”. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Johannesburg Library
Dusty books titled “Views of Johannesburg” and “Views of the Transvaal” are seen piled up in a rain damaged section of the library. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Johannesburg Library
Earlier this year, The Citizen reported Joburg Heritage Foundation spokesperson David Fleminger saying: “The most urgent task, in our initial opinion, is to complete and commission the gas-driven fire prevention system.” Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Johannesburg Library
Underground, beneath Beyers Naude Square, is a basement containing thousands of books, many of them dated back to the 1800s. Rainwater is seeping into this basement. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Johannesburg Library
Temperature and polymeter gauges are seen in the basement beneath the library and Beyers Naude Square. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

