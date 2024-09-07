PICTURES: Inside the shut Joburg Library

Photographer Michel Bega joined the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation on a visit to the Johannesburg Library, which has been closed for four years.
The entrance to the Joburg Library. On 18 May, dozens of concerned citizens protested outside the library calling for its re-opening. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Joburg Library was once a bustling hub of knowledge-sharing, giving Joburg residents access to some 1.5 million books, with hundreds of visitors daily, but for four years it has stood as an unused, empty shell.
The books are still there, but those in need of knowledge are barred. In 2021, the library closed its doors due to safety concerns. After R23 million spent on renovations, the doors are still closed, and signs of damage are still evident.