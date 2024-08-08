24 hours in pictures, 8 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

South Africa’s Tatjana Smith Olympic gold and silver medallist celebrates on stage at the Champions Park at Trocadero during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on August 7, 2024, with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring South Africans competing at the Olympics across various disciplines, alongside scenes from flood damaged house in Riverlands, in the Swartland district, displaced Palestinians fleeing from the east of south Deir Al Balah town, in the central Gaza Strip, and Burna Boy at Smukfest Festival in Denmark. Men clear mud from a flood damaged house in Riverlands, in the Swartland district, on August 8, 2024. Two Swartland dams burst their banks on August 8, 2024 causing severe floods in the area. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP) Catalan regional police force Mossos d’Esquadra stop vehicles at a roadblock in Barcelona, Spain, 08 August 2024. Catalonia police were searching for former regional president Carles Puigdemont who returned to Spain on 08 August, seven years after fleeing the country following a failed secession attempt. He appeared at a welcoming ceremony in central Barcelona in the morning of 08 August where he addressed thousands of supporters, despite there being an arrest warrant against him. Picture: EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA South Africa’s Julia Vincent competes in the women’s 3m springboard diving semi-final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 8, 2024. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) South Africa’s Jo-Ane van Dyk competes in the women’s javelin throw qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) South Africa’s Brian Raats competes in the men’s high jump qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) South Africa’s Lauren Mukheibir competes in the women’s sport climbing lead semi-final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Le Bourget on August 8, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) South Africa’s Hamish Lovemore competes in the men’s kayak single 1000m heats canoe sprint competition at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) South Africa’s Zeney Geldenhuys reacts after competing in the women’s 400m hurdles semi-final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) South Africa’s Marione Fourie crosses the finish line in the women’s 100m hurdles repechage round of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 8, 2024. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) Britain’s Ben Pattison, France’s Benjamin Robert, South Africa’s Edmund Du Plessis and Kenya’s Wyclife Kinyamal cross the finish line in the men’s 800m heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) Internally displaced Palestinians flee from the east of south Deir Al Balah town, central Gaza Strip, 08 August 2024. More than 39,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER Danish Queen Mary (C) after the funeral of former Head of Court Per Thornit at Holmens Church in Copenhagen, Denamrk, 08 August 2024. Chamberlain Per Thornit, who was court chief for the crown prince couple, died on 30 July 2024, 82 years old. It is said that both, King Frederik X and his brother Prince Joachim had a close relationship with Per Thornit. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLAFUR STEINAR RYE GESTSSON Nigerian singer Burna Boy performs at Smukfest Festival in Skanderborg, Denmark, 08 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Helle Arensbak A homeless woman stands by makeshift structures as she looks at City of Cape Town Law Enforcement officers and workers demolishing structures of homeless people that decided to be voluntarily relocated in shelters and accommodation provided by the city of Cape Town on August 7, 2024. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP) General view of a sign warning of dangerous sea conditions at Dias Beach at the Cape Point reserve, from where a 17 year old French schoolboy on a rugby tour, is missing in the sea, on August 08, 2024, in Cape Town. – Medhi Narjissi, a player on the French under-18 team, has gone missing at sea in South Africa, on the sidelines of an international tournament, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Wednesday. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) US actor Blake Lively poses for photographs during a photocall for her new movie ‘It Ends With Us’ in London, Britain, 08 August 2024. The movie will be released in Britain on 09 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN A new Banksy artwork featuring monkeys is seen on the side of an Overground rail bridge in Shoreditch, east London, Britain, 08 August 2024. British artist Banksy on 07 August released a third animal-themed artwork in the space of three days, in London. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN Panda twins Bao Di and Bao Mei celebrate their fifth birthday in Pairi Daiza zoo, in Brugelette, Belgium, 08 August 2024.This anniversary also marks the first farewells to visitors since Bao Di and Bao Mei, along with their elder brother Tian Bao, will return to China in the fall. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS