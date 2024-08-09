24 hours in pictures, 9 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Service firefighters pose for a photograph as they prepare to take part in a 6km walk, 9 August 2024, in Roosevelt Park Northcliff and Randburg, to show appreciation and recognition to female firefighters in the department. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A dancer performs at a Women’s Day event entitled ‘Memory is a Weapon’ as part of the day celebration of women’s narratives, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 09 August 2024. The event was held at the Oriental Plaza and featured music by Pops Mohamed. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Canoeists paddle in the early morning as the sun rises at the Emmarentia Dam in central Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 August 2024. The dam is popular with canoeists and is a favorite training location for paddlers who compete in the country’s river-based canoe races. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK People gather around a fountain filled with watermelons inside the GUM state department store, at the Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, 09 August 2024. Five tons of watermelons were used to decorate the fountain in Russia’s largest department store to celebrate the beginning of the watermelon season. Officially, there are about 250 watermelon sales points opened in Moscow from the beginning of August until October 2024. In Russia, it is believed that watermelons reach their maximum ripeness and taste in the month of August. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV Grace Reid of Britain competes in the Women 3m Springboard Final of the Diving competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Paris Aquatics Centre in Saint Denis, France, 09 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN Matthew Richardson of Australia (L) and Jeffrey Hoogland of Netherlands compete in the Men Sprint Semifinals of the Track Cycling competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, 09 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK Adam Ondra of the Czech Republic competes in the Men’s Boulder & Lead, Final Lead at the Sport Climbing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Le Bourget, France, 09 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON Milena Baldassarri of Italy performs in the Ball routine of the Individual All-Around Final during the Rhythmic Gymnastics competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, 09 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ A Kashmiri Muslim woman holds a child as she prays during the Urs of Sufi saint Baba Dawood Khaki, at the shrine of Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 09 August 2024. Kashmiri people celebrate ‘Urs’, the day of the Sufi saint Baba Dawood Khaki, annually on the 3rd day of Safar, the second month in the Islamic Calendar. He was buried at the shrine of his spiritual mentor Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN (From L) Toni Vodisek of Slovenia, Maximilian Maeder of Singapore, Riccardo Pianosi of Italy and Valentin Bontus of Austria compete in the Men’s Kite SF B Race 2 of the Sailing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Marseille Marina in Marseille, France, 09 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER People view a newly confirmed Banksy artwork on the side of a fish and chip shop in Walthamstow in London, Britain, 09 August 2024. It is Banksy’s fifth confirmed animal artwork in the space of five days. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 8 August 2024