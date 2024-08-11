48 hours in pictures, 11 August 2024

Silver medallist South Africa’s Jo-Ane van Dyk celebrates competing in the women’s javelin throw final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 10, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's news events, including highlights featuring Miss South Africa being crowned, a medieval festival in Benoni, the 31st Street Parade in Zurich, and gold medallist Sifan Hassan celebrating after crossing the finish in the Olympic Marathon. Mia Le Roux is crowned Miss SA 2024 by Natasha Joubert at Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria, 10 August 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen People carry a survivor to safety during rescue work after a landslide buried houses in a landfill in Kiteezi district, Kampala, Uganda, 10 August 2024. At least eight people, including two children, lost their lives when the landfill in Kitezzi collapsed following heavy rainfalls, according to Kampala Capital City Authority, KCCA. Fourteen people have been successfully rescued and evacuated to nearby hospitals. Picture: EPA-EFE/ISAAC KASAMANI Thousands of participants are dancing through the streets during the 31st Street Parade in the city center of Zurich, Switzerland, 10 August 2024. The annual dance music event Street Parade runs this year under the motto 'Prefer:Tolerance.' Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BEUTLER A performer blows fire at the medieval fantasy fair in Benoni, near Johannesburg on August 10, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) US pianist Emmet Cohen performs during a concert of the Emmet Cohen Trio at the summer jazz festival 'Jazz Na Starowce' on the Old Town Market Square in Warsaw, Poland, 10 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/PAWEL SUPERNAK Netherlands' Bregje De Brouwer and Netherlands' Noortje De Brouwer compete in the duet free routine of the artistic swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 10, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) Netherlands' gold medallist Sifan Hassan celebrates after crossing the finish in first place in the women's marathon of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at The Invalides in Paris on August 11, 2024. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) A plume of smoke is pictured after a factory storing plastics caught fire in Meadowdale, near Johannesburg on August 10, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) Members of the flag-raising squad rehearse for the Independence Day ceremonial performance at the Bundaran HI roundabout during the Car Free Day in Jakarta on August 11, 2024. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe (R) is tackled by Australia's Tate McDermott (L) during the Rugby Championship match between Australia and South Africa at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on August 10, 2024. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP) Stop the Far Right protestors gather outside the Reform UK headquarters in London, Britain, 10 August 2024. The demonstration is part of a national day of protest to stop the far right in the UK. Violent demonstrations have been held by members of far-right groups across Britain following a fatal stabbing attack in Southport, in which three children were killed and eight more seriously injured, along with two adults. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARK THOMAS